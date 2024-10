THE year’s line up for this year's Irish Rambling House. on tour in England this week features top storyteller Frances Kennedy, along with Bryan Murphy, accordion player, storyteller and singer.

The concert also features singers John Kinsella and Sheila Heery.

The Breen Family, four young musicians, bring their traditional music to the show. They are joined by Mikey Faley on banjo and Katie Galvin on fiddle.

Dancers Shauna Enright and Alannah Moloney will be along to step it out.

The Irish Rambling House Show

November 1st: St Annes, Birmingham o

enquiries to 07870 398945

November 2nd: Salvatorian College Hall in Harrow Weald, 8pm

— matinee on Sunday, November 3 at 3 pm – enquiries to 07312032905