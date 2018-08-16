A definitive ranking of the 7 worst Irish films of all-time

IRISH cinema has produced no shortage of classics over the years, but it's fair to say there's been the odd stinker at times.

From ghastly 'Oirish' accents to tired clichés involving leprechauns and angry drunks, Ireland has never been portrayed in a more depressing light than in the following monstrosities.

These are the 7 worst 'Irish' films of all time, according to, well, us...

7. P.S. I Love You (2007)

2007's P.S. I Love You stars Hilary Swank as a young widow who discovers that her late Irish husband - played by Gerard Butler - left her 10 messages intended to help ease her pain and start a new life.

Sadly he didn't ease the pain of viewers who had to listen to one of the worst examples of an Oirish accent in cinema - made worse by Mr Butler's Irish heritage.

Butler later jokingly apologised for his poor effort at an Irish accent. He should've just said sorry for the entire film.

6. Dead Meat (2004)

No one asked for a zombie film set in Leitrim, but here we are.

Made on an incredibly small budget, the crew filmed on sets donated from other productions who felt sorry for them, used their own personal vehicles for car scenes and recruited volunteer extras at the local pub - not exactly a recipe for success.

To be fair, Dead Meat is so bad it's almost good - which is more than can be said for most of the films on this list.

5. Leap Year (2010)

This unpleasant romcom stars Oscar nominee Amy Adams as Anna, a woman who plans a trip to Ireland for February 29 - when traditionally women can propose to men - to marry her boyfriend.

The film paints modern Ireland as a backward country where a power surge caused by a Blackberry phnone wipes out electricity for an entire town.

The unconvincing love story at the centre of the plot does little to promote the true identity and lure of the Emerald Isle.

4. Charlie Casanova (2011)

A rich sociopath kills a working class girl in a hit-and-run and uses a deck of playing cards to determine his fate in this weak critique of post-Tiger Ireland.

Apparently made for just €1,000, Terry McMahon’s microbudget thriller somehow manages to look like it went under budget and pulls out all the stops to make protagonist Charlie (Emmett Scanlan) as unlikable as possible.

Pompous, pretentious and painfully dull, Charlie Casanova is a great example of a promising premise turned stale.

3. Far and Away (1992)

Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman's 1992 epic about an Irish couple venturing into the Wild West is poorly written, simplistically acted and features about every tired Irish stereotype currently known to man.

But the real sin of the movie is its Oirish accents, particularly that of Cruise - summed up by his line to Kidman’s character, “You're a corker, Shannon- what a corker you are" - more Jamaican than Connemaran.

Writer Tony Parsons later called it "a stinker of a picture ... far and away the worst film I have ever seen".

2. Shrooms (2007)

Shrooms follows a group of American teenagers who travel to Ireland to experience the trip of a lifetime, as promised by their Irish friend and hallucinogens expert Jake (Jack Huston).

A number of gruesome events unfold - most notably the film itself - as the friends struggle to distinguish between hallucination and reality, much like the viewer.

The horror is not even "so bad it's good" and is best avoided at all costs.

1. Fatal Deviation (1998)

A mainstay of many 'Worst Films of All-Time' lists, 1998's Fatal Deviation is Ireland's first (and only) martial arts movie - and probably for good reason.

Filmed entirely in County Meath, the action flick is so mind-numingly abysmal that it has achieved a cult following amongst fans of cinematic abominations in recent years.

The movie went straight to video without a theatrical release (surprise, surprise) and was conceived by James Bennett and Peter Crinion - who refuse to apologise for their disasterpiece to this day.

Oh, a car crash featured towards the end of the film was not intended, but was included for dramatic effect. Almost like the film itself...