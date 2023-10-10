Rachel Tucker releases new album while making Sunset Boulevard debut

WEST END and Broadway star Rachel Tucker is about to release a new album full of her favourite musical styles.

The Irish actor and singer, who hails from Belfast, shot to fame as Elphaba in the hit musical Wicked, but has been consistently working in musicals and stage shows since she scored her first professional leading role in Rent at Dublin’s Olympia Theatre in 2004.

She is also a recording artist, with three successful albums already under her belt.

The Reason was released in 2013, followed by On The Road in 2017 and her six track EP Lessons in 2021.

Next month she releases her fourth album, You’re Already Home.

Produced by Westway Music and distributed by Absolute, the recording is a collection of tracks which reflect “the hard choices we sometimes have to make between family, home and career” the singer explains.

“The tracks reflect these different elements of our lives and the choices we make,” she adds.

“For this album I really wanted to meld my favourite musical styles together,” Tucker admits.

“You’ll find pop, rock, musical theatre and Americana songs.

“But we’ve tried to give the pop and rock songs more theatre and drama, and the musical theatre songs more of a pop feel.

“There’s also an Americana undercurrent to the whole thing, as it’s a genre I love and am very influenced by.”

The album will be released on November 3, at which point Tucker will have already taken up her latest theatre role.

The Irishwoman stars as Norma Desmond in Andrew Lloyd Webber’s West End revival of Sunset Boulevard.

Tucker will star opposite former Pussycat Doll Nicole Scherzinger in the production, which opened at the Savoy Theatre in London last month.

A classic, atmospheric musical, which features an iconic score including the songs With One Look, The Perfect Year and As If We Never Said Goodbye, Sunset Boulevard has been reimagined by visionary director Jamie Lloyd for its 2023 revival.

The Irish star joins the show next week and will perform on Monday evenings from October 16 through to the end of the production’s limited run.

“I’ve wanted to work with Jamie for a long time and to collaborate with him on a brand-new version of one of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s best scores, whilst getting to play such an iconic role, is a career high for me,” Tucker said.

For Sunset Boulevard tickets click here.