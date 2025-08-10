Alicia Silverstone stars in new crime drama, Irish Blood
Entertainment

Alicia Silverstone in Irish Blood (Image: AMC / Acorn TV / Jen Marigliano)

ALICIA SILVERSTONE is heading the cast of a new crime drama set in Ireland, which is set to premiere in the US on Monday.

Irish Blood sees Clueless actress Silverstone play LA lawyer Fiona Sharpe, who receives a mysterious package from her long-lost father.

She travels to Ireland to uncover the truth behind the cryptic letter but as she delves deeper into his past, Fiona finds herself caught in a web of secrets.

The six-part murder mystery premieres on Acorn TV in the US and Canada tomorrow with two episodes, with a new episode dropping every week until the season finale on September 8.

Irish Blood focuses on Fiona (Silverstone), whose path in life is earmarked by her father, Declan (Jason O'Mara), who seemingly abandoned her and her mother on her tenth birthday.

After years of channelling anger toward him, to the benefit of her litigious clients, a message from her father sends her to Ireland.

There she learns key truths about her father as well as a family that doesn't know she exists.

Moreover, she discovers that the story of abandonment that has shaped her entire life was a lie intended to protect her and her mother from her father's shady business dealings.

Fiona resolves to uncover the full truth about her father and reconnect with the parent she only thought she knew.

In addition to Silverstone and O'Mara, the series features Irish stars Dearbhla Molloy, Simone Kirby and Ruth Codd.

The series was filmed in Dublin, Co. Wicklow and the Causeway Coast.

AMC Studios holds worldwide distribution rights for the series.

