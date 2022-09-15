Saoirse Ronan reveals she was meant to appear in upcoming Barbie movie with Margot Robbie
IRISH ACTING royalty Saoirse Ronan has revealed that she is "gutted" not to be involved in the upcoming Greta Gerwig Barbie movie, which stars Margot Robbie.

Speaking to People magazine, the Carlow actor said that she was originally set to play another Barbie alongside Robbie.

"I was supposed to do a cameo because I live in London and they were (filming) there," she explained.

However, due to her schedule filming The Outrun, an upcoming drama about a recovering alcoholic that she's been filming in Scotland, the plan didn't pan out.

"There was a whole character I was going to play - another Barbie. I was gutted I couldn't do it."

Ronan continued "I have texted Margot and Greta and I’m like, 'If you're doing any pick-up (shots), maybe I can just walk through the background?’"

Ronan has previously worked with Gerwig on the 2019 film Little Women, as well as the 2018 film Lady Bird, both of which led her to being nominated for Best Actress at the Oscars.

She has also worked with Robbie on the film Mary Queen of Scots, and will next be seen in the film See How They Run.

The comedy follows Constable Stalker, played by Ronan, in 1950s London who teams up with a seasoned sleuth (Sam Rockwell) to solve the murder of a Hollywood director in London's West End.

Watch the trailer below.

 

