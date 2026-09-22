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Sharon Horgan’s new comedy tackles the world of middle-aged women
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Sharon Horgan’s new comedy tackles the world of middle-aged women

A NEW show by Sharon Horgan tackles the world of middle-aged women.

The star, who was born in London but raised in Slane, Co. Meath, has created and stars in Youth – a HBO comedy which premiered this week.

Sharon Horgan has created and stars in Youth (Pic: HBO Max)

It follows 50-year-old divorcee Alex, played by Horgan, in her search for sex and love whilst juggling caring for her ailing parents and parenting her grown up son.

Rupert Friend, Sharlene Whyte, Aran Murphy and Robbie Gee also star in the eight-part series.

The show is one which Horgan says she has been thinking about since she was approaching her 50s.

“I wanted to look at all that through the lens of a divorced woman who feels that she has a very specific amount of time left to find happiness,” Horgan admits.

“It’s like she feels an existential biological clock ticking, and “there’s a big alarm bell going off.”

Youth is available to stream on HBO Max.

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See More: HBO Max, Sharon Horgan, Youth

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