Man jailed over casino robbery which left staff traumatised

A NEWRY man has been jailed after pleading guilty to robbing a casino.

Ryan McCamley was sentenced to 48 months for robbery following a hearing at Newry Crown Court this week.

The 30-year-old, from Newry, will serve 24 months in custody and 24 months on licence.

The court heard that McCamley robbed the business in Newry on the evening of April 27, 2025

He threatened staff with a knife before demanding cash be handed over.

“Our investigation resulted in the swift identification and arrest of this hooded male who robbed the business in the Monaghan Street area on Sunday night, 27th April 2025,” the PSNI’s Detective Sergeant Emerson said.

“The male approached a member of counter staff and produced a blade before demanding money and banging on the counter, aggressively,” he added.

“A sum of cash was taken and we were alerted once the offender had left the scene.

“Our officers promptly identified McCamley using CCTV, he was arrested and later charged.”

Det Seg Emerson said the incident would have been a “terrifying encounter” for casino staff.

“The worker at this business, although not wounded, would understandably have been left shaken by the ordeal,” he explained.

“No one should have to feel unsafe while simply doing their job,” he added.

“I hope that this sentencing offers reassurance to them and others that we work tirelessly to bring offenders before the courts so that victims receive the justice they deserve.

“I would ask anyone who believes they are a victim of crime to contact us on the non-emergency number 101 or in an emergency 999.”

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