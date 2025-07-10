Man arrested following serious collision between car and motorcycle
News

Man arrested following serious collision between car and motorcycle

A MAN has been arrested following a serious collision between a car and a motorcycle in Waterford last night.

The incident happened at around 7.40pm in Monvoy, Tramore, Gardaí have confirmed today.

The motorcyclist, a man in his 50s, was seriously injured in the incident.

He was brought to University Hospital Waterford, where his condition is described as critical.

No other injuries were reported, and the road is currently closed for a technical examination by Forensic Collision Investigators, with local diversions in place.

The driver of the car, a man in his 60s, was arrested at the scene and is being held at a Garda Station in the south east.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information about the incident to contact them.

“Any persons who were in the Monvoy Cross area between 7:30pm and 7:50pm and who may have witnessed the incident should contact investigating Gardaí,” they said.

“Any road users who were travelling in this vicinity at the time, and who may have camera footage including dash cam, are asked to make this footage available to investigating Gardaí.

“Gardaí can be contacted at the Tramore Garda Station on 051 391620, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.”

See More: Collision, Motorcyclist, Tramore, Waterford

