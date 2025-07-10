Irish government considering banning use of sunbeds

THE Irish Government is considering banning the use of sunbeds after a report recommended they be outlawed to reduce cancer rates across the country.

The Institute of Public Health (IPH) has recommended a ban on sunbeds to reduce the risk of skin cancer in Ireland, which has one of the highest skin cancer rates in the world.

Published this week, their report, titled ‘An overview of sunbed use in Ireland and policy options to reduce skin cancer risk’, analysed data on sunbed users, sunbed availability and the current regulations on sunbeds in Ireland.

It found that despite it being illegal to use sunbeds in Ireland under the age of 18, children as young as 10 have used them.

IPH Director of Policy, Dr Helen McAvoy, said their report “provides evidence that sunbeds are still being used by children and young people despite existing regulations restricting their availability to anyone under the age of 18”.

She added: “Using sunbeds increases your risk for skin cancer; it is not safe to use a sunbed at any age.

“A ban on sunbeds has been shown to work,” Dr McAvoy explained.

“In Australia, it is estimated to have prevented tens of thousands of skin cancers and led to significant health cost savings.

“Introducing a similar ban on sunbeds in Ireland could help to stem skin cancer rates, which are projected to double over the next 20 years.”

Ireland’s Minister for Public Health Jennifer Murnane O’Connor has welcomed the recommendations this week.

“This report reinforces what we already know - there is no safe level of sunbed use,” she said.

“Skin cancer is the most common form of cancer in Ireland, and we must act decisively to protect our population, particularly our young people, from preventable harm.

“The evidence is clear: sunbeds are still being used by children and young people, despite legal restrictions.

“This is deeply concerning.”

She added: “We must do everything within our power to protect people from its harms in order to save lives and reduce the burden of cancer on our health service.“

A working group has been established to consider the move to ban sunbeds in Ireland, which is being led by Minister O’Connor.

It is due to hold its first meeting this week, and the Minister praised the work of the IPH in providing data that supports the aims of the group.

“I commend the IPH for this important work,” she said.

“We now have a strong foundation to move forward with policy measures that prioritise the health and wellbeing of our communities, and I look forward to supporting the Working Group along with colleagues across Government and the health sector as we consider the next steps,” she added.