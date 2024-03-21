Sinéad Keenan returns as new series of ratings winner Unforgotten begins filming

DUBLIN actor Sinéad Keenan has returned to the hit series Unforgotten which proved a hit for ITV last year.

The Irishwoman, who played Farrah Phelan in Fair City and has starred in the likes of Doctor Who and Little Boy Blue, joined the cast of the cold case crime series as DCI Jess James in Series 5, which aired in February 2023.

She starred alongside Sanjeev Bhaskar, who plays DI Sunil 'Sunny' Khan, and viewers were hooked as they watched the pair investigate emotionally charged criminal cases from the past in the show, which is written and created by Chris Lang and produced by Mainstreet Pictures.

And she is more than happy to be returning to the show - which was one of the highest rating dramas for ITV last year - she confirmed this week.

“I am absolutely delighted to be stepping into the world of Unforgotten once more,” Keenan said.

“To call it work is a total misnomer. I can’t wait to get started,” she added.

Both Keenan and Bhaskar and a range of their Unforgotten castmates have returned to the show for its sixth series - which is currently being filmed at locations across England and even includes an Irish setting too.

In the new series viewers are introduced to outspoken television commentator Melinda Ricci, plaved by MyAnna Buring, who is based in Ireland in the show.

New characters also include Martin ‘Marty’ Baines, played Max Fairley, an autistic man who lives with his mother, in Kent, and Asif Syed, platyed by Elham Elas, an Afghan who speaks fluent English and is training for his UK citizenship test.

“To be involved with the incredible team at Mainstreet on yet another set of stellar scripts from Chris Lang, with the brilliant Andy Wilson at the helm is a real treat,” Keenan admits.

“And to get to work again with Sanjeev, Carolina, Jordan, Pippa, and Georgia is an absolute joy,” she added.

Bhaskar is also excited to get back into his DI role.

“I’m humbled and excited to be back as Sunny Khan, bearing the backpack for series 6 of Unforgotten,” he said.

“Chris’s scripts, as ever, are intriguing, detailed and empathetic,” he explained.

“Andy’s direction and the skill of Sinead and the cast make this a warm and creative experience that so much more than a job. Once again I feel lucky to be a part of it.”

Series six of Unforgotten will consist of six one hour episodes, which are due to air later this year.