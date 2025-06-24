Dermot Murnaghan thanks fans for ‘support and encouragement’ after revealing prostate cancer diagnosis
FORMER news reporter Dermot Murnagahn has thanked his fans for their outpouring of support after he revealed he has been diagnosed with advanced prostate cancer.

The journalist, who worked for the BBC and Sky News for a number of years, shared his cancer diagnosis on his social media platforms earlier this week.

“Some personal news, I’ve been diagnosed with Stage IV advanced prostate cancer,” he said.

“I’m fortunate to have a simply outstanding medical team looking after me, who I can’t thank enough - they are administering the best possible care with expertise, compassion and sensitivity,” he added.

Former news presenter Dermot Murnaghan has been diagnosed with advanced prostate cancer (Pic: BBC)

The TV star, who was born in Devon but raised in Northern Ireland, where his father was from, said he has been “responding positively” to the “excellent treatment” he had received so far, and was “feeling well”.

“I’m blessed to be fortified by the monumental love and support of my wife, family and close friends,” he added.

“Needless to say, my message to all men over 50, in high risk groups, or displaying symptoms, is get yourself tested and campaign for routine prostate screening by the NHS,” he explained.

“Early detection is crucial. And be aware, this disease can sometimes progress rapidly without obvious symptoms.”

He plans to take part in a charity bike ride in September which has been organised by Sir Chris Hoy to raise funds and awareness for cancer charities across the UK.

The Olympic gold medallist announced he had been diagnosed with terminal prostate cancer in October 2024.

"I’m aiming to take part in Sir Chris Hoy’s fundraising charity bike ride in Glasgow in September - please support it and join us if you can," Murnaghan said.

In a separate post, the newsman thanked all who sent him messages of support this week.

"Just to say thanks to everybody for all the lovely messages of support and encouragement after my diagnosis," he said.

"If you’d like to donate to fight this insidious disease- here’s my link for the Tour 4," he added.

