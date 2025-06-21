Ten Minutes with...Presh

DUBLIN-BASED artist Presh recently released his new Afrobeat single This Feeling.

The song, blending touches of pop and R&B with the Afrobeat elements, is a follow-up to Presh’s This Year and Voices.

What are you up to?

Mostly busking, touring Ireland, and releasing new music — I just dropped This Feeling and there’s a lot more coming over the next couple of months.

I’m also working on a big music project...it’s something Ireland’s never seen before.

It’s going to celebrate Ireland’s beauty in a really incredible way. SeeYouTube (@itspreshmusic) over the next few weeks. Watch that space.

Which piece of music always sends a shiver down your spine?



Viva La Vida. The excellence on that record is unmatched.

Which musician or singer has most influenced you?



Stevie Wonder would be one of the top ones.

What’s on your smartphone playlist at the minute?



Found this French lady Aya Nakamura, and I’ve been listening to her a lot. Been vibing to new school covers of Elton John’s Rocket Man and Piano Man. I also found a song online by a new band called It Takes a Village — really beautiful song.

What are your favourite lyrics?



One that really resonates with me is Emeli Sandé’s: You've got the words to change a nation / But you're biting your tongue / You've spent a lifetime stuck in silence / Afraid you'll say something wrong.

Those words remind me of the danger of being scared of perfectionism, and the importance of just going for things — not being afraid to fail.

What is your favourite place in Ireland?



I lived in Naas, County Kildare, for a good while and totally loved it. It had both a country vibe and a city vibe — a nice place to come home to after work and all. I’m always in Dublin though. I also love Wicklow — it’s a really beautiful county, and the people there really love my music, so... lol.

What music did you listen to growing up?



It was Welcome Home by Ron Kenoly. I had just started learning the keyboard, and in church circles back then, if you could play through one of those gospel albums, you were considered a legit musician! I used to play that thing over and over.

What has been your favourite venue?



Hmmm… Grafton Street. Busking. Not your traditional music venue, but I love how anyone can just go there and play music to random strangers — and get immediate feedback to know if you're good or trash.

Have you a book that has been a major influence on you?



Chimamanda Adichie’s Americanah. Her use of words just delights me. They inspire the way I write songs a lot. Plus, the story is about the immigrant and Black experience and everything that comes with that. Reading it helped me feel seen.

Which living person do you most admire?



Ahh, that’s hard to answer. So many people. But to mention a few:

My younger brother — I love how he’s able to face adversity head-on and maintain a positive mindset.

Jennifer Hudson — I love her music and the excellence she constantly brings. But most of all, how she keeps going despite all she’s been through and channels all that passion into her craft.

Which trait in others do you most admire?



A go-getting spirit. I love and admire people who aren’t scared to go after what they want. I also really admire resilience — when people can take a lickin’ and keep on tickin’. That kind of strength is inspiring.

What’s the best advice you’ve ever been given?



“Don’t try to be anyone else — just be yourself. Nobody can beat you at that.”

That came from Jazzsari, one of the best voice trainers in the world, who I’m lucky to work with. I used to feel like my natural voice wasn’t good enough, so I’d try to sound like everyone else. But once I took that advice and leaned into my own voice, everything started to change for the better.

In terms of inanimate objects, what is your most precious possession?



My keyboard. The day I ordered it, I felt this deep joy inside. Now I know why. We’ve created loads of magic together.

What’s the best thing about where you live?



The people and the peace. I live in a house with two of the most peaceful people in the world.

...and the worst?



The buses. Getting to town with public transport can feel like a nightmare. But then again, it’s not that populated, so I wouldn’t expect buses too frequently.

What’s the greatest lesson life has taught you?



Don’t mess up opportunities when you get them. Maximise them as much as you can. But if you miss one or mess it up, don’t overthink it. Just learn and move on. Other opportunities will come.

I even wrote a song about it — it’s called Life is Like a Cycle.

What do you consider the greatest work of art?



It’s not yet been made. That can only be judged after I’m dead.