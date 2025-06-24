Spiking set to become a criminal offence in Northern Ireland
News

Spiking set to become a criminal offence in Northern Ireland

LEGISLATION has been introduced to make spiking a criminal offence in Northern Ireland.

Justice Minister Naomi Long has brought forward legislative consent motions this week which will see new offences and amendments to offences introduced in the region.

“Spiking is a despicable act that leaves victims feeling violated, vulnerable and confused,” Ms Long said this week.

“Whilst spiking can happen to anyone, it is predominately an attack against women and girls, and one which often goes unreported.

Northern Ireland's Justice Minister Naomi Long (PIC: NI Executive)

“I hope by making spiking an offence, it provides additional reassurance and protections to women and girls and will give victims the courage to report attacks to the PSNI.”

The Minister brought forward the legislative consent motion yesterday during a meeting of the Northern Ireland Assembly which will see provisions for Northern Ireland included as part of the Crime and Policing Bill, which is currently making its way through Parliament.

The wide-ranging Bill also gives police further powers to tackle anti-social behaviour, crime and terrorism.

As well as the creation of a new spiking offence, it will see cuckooing, where criminals occupy a person’s home without consent to use it for criminal activity, made a specific offence.

“It is, of course, my preference to legislate for devolved matters through the Assembly,” Ms Long added.

“However, the extension of the provisions will ensure consistency across the UK in tackling certain types of criminality and provide important safeguards for victims,” she added.

See More: Cuckooing, Legislation, Naomi Long, Northern Ireland, Spiking

Related
News 2 hours ago

Second man arrested following PSNI raids linked to West Belfast UDA

By: Fiona Audley

News 2 hours ago

Public asked to name Irish and British storms of 2025/26

By: Mark Murphy

News 3 hours ago

Dermot Murnaghan thanks fans for ‘support and encouragement’ after revealing prostate cancer diagnosis

By: Fiona Audley

Latest
News 6 hours ago

Police officer left ‘unable to work’ after being dragged by car

By: Fiona Audley

News 7 hours ago

Writing desk and bed belonging to Oscar Wilde fetch high sums at auction

By: Fiona Audley

News 8 hours ago

Kneecap respond to PM’s claims that Glastonbury set is not ‘appropriate’

By: Fiona Audley

News 9 hours ago

Pope Leo sends blessing to parishioners at Knock Shrine

By: Fiona Audley

News 9 hours ago

Motorcyclist dies following collision in Co. Cork

By: Fiona Audley

News 23 hours ago

Bloomberg praises Ireland and criticises US policy at Dublin event

By: Mark Murphy