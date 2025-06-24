Spiking set to become a criminal offence in Northern Ireland

LEGISLATION has been introduced to make spiking a criminal offence in Northern Ireland.

Justice Minister Naomi Long has brought forward legislative consent motions this week which will see new offences and amendments to offences introduced in the region.

“Spiking is a despicable act that leaves victims feeling violated, vulnerable and confused,” Ms Long said this week.

“Whilst spiking can happen to anyone, it is predominately an attack against women and girls, and one which often goes unreported.

“I hope by making spiking an offence, it provides additional reassurance and protections to women and girls and will give victims the courage to report attacks to the PSNI.”

The Minister brought forward the legislative consent motion yesterday during a meeting of the Northern Ireland Assembly which will see provisions for Northern Ireland included as part of the Crime and Policing Bill, which is currently making its way through Parliament.

The wide-ranging Bill also gives police further powers to tackle anti-social behaviour, crime and terrorism.

As well as the creation of a new spiking offence, it will see cuckooing, where criminals occupy a person’s home without consent to use it for criminal activity, made a specific offence.

“It is, of course, my preference to legislate for devolved matters through the Assembly,” Ms Long added.

“However, the extension of the provisions will ensure consistency across the UK in tackling certain types of criminality and provide important safeguards for victims,” she added.