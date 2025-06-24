Pedestrian dies following hit and run collision in Dublin

A PEDESTRIAN has died after being hit by a car in a collision in Dublin last night.

Gardaí and emergency services were called to the incident at around 9pm, where a pedestrian was struck by a car on Railway Street in Balbriggan.

The man, aged in his 20s received treatment at the scene but was pronounced dead a short time after.

“The vehicle involved failed to remain at the scene,” Gardaí confirmed in a statement this morning.

“The scene remains preserved pending examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators,” they add

Local traffic diversions are currently in place and the police force has urged anyone with information about the incident to contact them.

“Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident to come forward,” they said.

“Any road users or pedestrians who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) from the area at the time are asked to make it available to Gardaí,” they added.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Balbriggan Garda Station on 01 666 4500, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.”