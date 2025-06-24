Second man arrested following PSNI raids linked to West Belfast UDA

TWO men have been arrested following a series of raids by PSNI officers investigating suspected criminality linked to the West Belfast UDA.

A number of properties in north and south Belfast were searched by officers last week.

Items recovered from searches in the Joanmount Gardens area of the city included a sawn-off shotgun, ammunition, a significant quantity of suspected Class A drugs and fireworks.

Further items were seized at a house in the Dromara Street area, the PSNI have confirmed.

A 22-year-old man who was arrested following the searches has sionve been released on bail to allow for further enquiries.

Today a second man, aged 47, was also arrested.

“Our continuing enquiries into the same investigation have resulted in the arrest of a second suspect, a 47-year-old man,” the PSNI’s Detective Inspector Maguire said.

“He was arrested in the Belfast area this morning, Tuesday, June 24, on suspicion of a number of drug-related offences, and possession of a firearm and ammunition in suspicious circumstances, as well as possessing fireworks without a licence.

“The suspect is custody at this time for questioning.”

He added: “This second arrest is a positive development in our ongoing investigation.

“Our work remains ongoing, and we remain committed to pursuing all lines of enquiry to ensure those involved are held to account.

“Anyone with information concerning suspected paramilitary activity in their area to contact police on 101."