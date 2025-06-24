Pope Leo sends blessing to parishioners at Knock Shrine
POPE LEO XIV has sent a special blessing to those who attended a Mass held at Knock Shrine to renew Ireland's consecration to the Sacred Heart of Jesus.

The Catholic Church in Ireland decided to make the renewal this year, which has been designated the Jubilee Year of Hope.

The Mass, which took place at the Basilica of Our Lady in Knock on Sunday, June 22, was celebrated by Archbishop Eamon Martin.

Archbishop Eamon Martin consecrated Ireland to the Sacred Heart of Jesus at Knock Shrine on Sunday, June 22 (Pic: Sean Flynn)

It is one of a number of events which took place across Ireland this month in the lead up to the feast day of the Sacred Heart on June 27.

In honour of the Mass, Pope Leo sent a blessing to those who attended.

Archbishop Eamon Martin celebrates the Mass at Knock Shrine (Pic: Sean Flynn)

“His Holiness Pope Leo XIV sends cordial good wishes to all gathered for the Sacred Heart Crusade at Knock Shrine, on 22 June 2025, as Archbishop Eamon Martin renews Ireland’s consecration to the Sacred Heart of Jesus,” the message read.

“His Holiness prays that this solemn occasion will provide a grace-filled opportunity for all participating to deepen their devotion to the merciful heart of Christ, and to grow in zeal for spreading the saving message of the Gospel and promoting Christian charity among their brothers and sisters.”

Pope Leo sent a special blessing for all those who attended the Mass (Pic: Sean Flynn)

It added: “Entrusting all present to the loving protection of Mary, Mother of the Church, the Holy Father imparts his Apostolic Blessing as a pledge of joy and peace in our Lord Jesus Christ.”

