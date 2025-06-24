Second series of MobLand confirmed following ‘resounding success’ of first instalment

MOBLAND has been commissioned for a second series its producers Paramount+ have confirmed.

The gangster drama, set in London and executive produced by Guy Ritchie, stars Co. Louth native Pierce Brosnan as Conrad Harrigan, the head of an Irish organised crime family.

His wife, family matriarch Maeve, is played by Helen Mirren and Tom Hardy stars as the family’s fixer.

All hell broke loose in the first series as gang warfare erupted on the streets of London between the Harrigans and the Stevensons before stretching to the Harrigan’s country pile in the Cotswolds.

The series aired on Paramount+ in March and April and left fans on a cliffhanger regarding the future of some of its best-loved characters.

In a post on their social media accounts this week, Paramount+ confirmed a second series is on the cards.

“They may have won the battle, but will they win the war? Mobland will return for season two," they stated.

“Unfinished business never ends quietly," they added.

The series was created by Belfast author and screenwriter Ronan Bennett, who is also an executive producer on the show.

Bennett co-writes the show with The Ferryman playwright Jez Buterworth.

Director Anthony Byrne, the Dubliner behind the likes of Say Nothing, Peaky Blinders and Love/Hate, directed four episodes of the first series, while Ritchie directed two.

Paramount have confirmed that the first series “scored 26 million viewers” for the channel.

“With more than 26 million viewers and climbing, MobLand has become a resounding triumph – driven by the creative brilliance of Guy, Jez, Ronan and David Glasser, and brought to life by the powerhouse performances of Tom, Pierce, and Helen,” Paramount CEO Chris McCarthy, said.

“We are elated to greenlight a second season of this global phenomenon, which has dominated both domestic and international charts and soared to #1 in the UK," he added.