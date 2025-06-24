Tánaiste ‘concerned’ over US vetting social media accounts of students applying for visas

TÁNAISTE Simon Harris has shared his “concern” over a new policy requiring Irish students to allow their social media accounts to be vetted before being granted permission to travel to the US.

The US Department of State announced the new "comprehensive and thorough" social media vetting system this week, which takes effect immediately.

It requires anyone applying for a US visa to make their social media accounts public so that the US authorities can view them before deciding on their application.

“All individuals applying for an F, M, or J non-immigrant visa are requested to adjust the privacy settings on all of their social media accounts to ‘public’ to facilitate vetting necessary to establish their identity and admissibility to the United States under U.S. law,” they said in a statement.

Today Mr Harris said he was “very concerned by the updated advice, set out in a formal notice from the US State Department, in regard to expanded vetting of the social media accounts of new applicants for student visas to travel to the US”.

He added: “While US immigration policy is a matter for the US authorities and I fully respect the administration's right to determine their own immigration policy, this decision has understandably caused deep concern, confusion and apprehension for young Irish people who may wish to travel to the United States.

“Our relationship with the United States is deep and enduring. Importantly it also sees thousands of people travel in both directions every year.

“The intergenerational, people-to-people relationship between the US and Ireland begins with the opportunities that both countries afford to young people.

“It is important that we work to protect this.”

Mr Harris said he is currently engaging with the US embassy to provide “as much clarity as possible” on the new arrangements, “particularly to those students who are due to travel in the coming months”.

He added: “I also asked my officials to engage with third-level institutions and organisations that provide services for students who wish to travel with the United States.

“This will be with the clear aim of providing as much clarity as possible on the impact of these new arrangements, relevant guidance and furthermore assessing what possible supports can be provided to young people who wish to travel to the United States in the coming months.”

Mr Harris has also confirmed he will take up the matter with the new US Ambassador to Ireland, businessman Edward Walsh, who was sworn in at a ceremony at the Oval Office earlier this month and is due to take up residence in Dublin’s Phoenix Park next month.

“I intend to raise this matter with him as part of a wide-ranging engagement on issues that matter to both the US and Ireland as we seek to further strengthen our longstanding diplomatic relations,” Mr Harris confirmed.