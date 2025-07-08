Sisterhood and survival - Kelly Gough takes us backstage on London revival of Run Sister Run

KELLY GOUGH is starring in a revival of Chloë Moss’ 2020 play Run Sister Run which opened at the Arcola Theatre this month.

Born in Ennis, Co. Clare and now living in London, at 38 years old she has been in the acting business for more than two decades.

Moss’s play explores the highs and lows of sisterhood through the entwined lives of siblings Connie and Ursula.

Gough, who has five sisters of her own, plays Ursula.

This week she told The Irish Post what drew her to the show and why she loves it…

What drew you to this revival of Chloë Moss’ 2020 play?

Truthfully: the story. The script landed in my inbox, I loved the story, and many, many, many people moved heaven and earth to make it happen for me.

However much I earn, I have accrued debts I will never be able to repay on this one.

How has director Marlie Haco approached this version?

Marlie's approach reminds me of work I’ve seen back home, particularly the work of Sarah Jane Scaife, Pat Kinevane, Bryan Burroughs and David Horan.

It is unapologetically theatrical and I love it.

Theatre and television are very, very, different mediums and Marlie really leans into that- the confluence of lean, naturalistic dialogue and imaginative theatre feels wildly exciting to me.

How would you describe the story?

Thought-provoking.

What is your character like?

The name of the character says it all. Ursula comes from the Latin meaning “little she-bear”. She is wild, furious, fierce and (somewhat accidentally) hilarious. When she isn’t hibernating, Ursula comes at the world roaring - I love the character.

What’s been most challenging about the role?

Everything. I was in the process of completing my PGCE, while working full-time as an English and Drama teacher when I signed on.

The final fortnight before half-term was a blitz of marking, handovers, and completing my final essay for university.

It’s been a massive challenge, one that continues to keep me firmly in what Vygotsky (1978) called the Zone of Proximal Development (ZPD).

Learning happens just outside your comfort zone…suffice to say, I’m learning LOADS.

The play centres on the complexities of sisterhood. Has it been intense, enjoyable, both?

I’m not sure ‘intense’ is the word I’d use to describe it. É sin ráite, I’m a pretty ‘intense’ individual myself so it’s hard to know for certain. That’s the great thing about great writing - it’s endlessly open to interpretation.

Similarly, I’m not sure ‘enjoyable’ is the word I’d choose to describe the process of building the show…the word ‘muscular’ feels more accurate.

It’s always great to go into a rehearsal room where the director has a clear vision. Nowadays, it’s easy for actors to default to telly acting, to neglect the body and the voice- the raw tools of our trade - and Marlie steadfastly refuses to let that happen.

It’s been a great challenge. It was a huge decision to return to the stage, and I don’t regret a single second. That said, I’m looking forward to returning to teaching in September. It’s all just another thread in life’s great tapestry.

Have you channelled any personal experiences with your own sisters for this role?

I have five sisters. On the surface (with the notable exception of my twin sister Ciara) we’re not especially close.

Below the surface, I love them all bone-deeply and I pose a legitimate threat to the health of any individual who dares speak ill of any of them at any time.

Inarguably, they are all great teachers for me.

Personally, I’m not into “channelling” personal experience…something about that feels somewhat dangerous to me. The writing is what does the work. I follow it religiously.

Your sister Denise is also an actor, are there benefits of working in the same field or do you draw a line between your work and personal life?

I don’t know that I draw a line between work life and family life.

There’s just life. Brutal, beautiful, precious life. The more people you have in your corner-or field the better. Especially when you’re wired the way I am.

Like Mum, Dad, and all my siblings (Shane, Niall, Zita, Daragh, Angie, Gerard, John, Aideen and especially Ciara), Denise is in my corner.

Plus, Shelley and Aunty Denise are in there too. Regardless of my many failings, I have a clergy of Goughs, Hughes, and the late Bishop Willie Walsh looking after me.

Undoubtedly, I am very lucky.

Did you bond easily with your stage sister, Jo Herbert? Are there any tricks you can use for that?

The main “trick” is casting. Casting is a much-overlooked art form, and our casting director Gabrielle Dawes played a blinder on this one.

I couldn’t imagine anyone else playing Jo’s part (Connie), nor could I imagine anyone else playing Adrian (Theo Fraser-Steele) or Jack (Charlie Beavan).

It’s just as well really…the theatre only has the one dressing room. That’s a great trick: shove all the excellent, eccentric actors in together, and see what ensues.

What can the audience expect from the show?

A great night at the theatre.

What are the highlights of this production?

The writing, design, music, lighting, direction and performance.

Marlie is creating something wildly theatrical, the likes of which I haven’t seen since I left Ireland.

Even if I wasn’t in it, I would want to see it.

Will anyone come over from Ireland to see you in the show?

Yes. Denise will be converting her London home into a small, highly exclusive hotel which will host various combinations of Goughs, Hughes, and in-laws.

I have no doubt her patience will be tested, and it’ll be wild craic.

I strongly suspect she will host a convey from Clare, a couple from Sligo, at least one woman from Waterford and a very vocal contingent from Dublin.

Gan amhras ar bith, all my people are the best.

Run Sister Run runs at the Arcola Theatre until July 27. For tickets and listings click here.