Full cast announced for new Troubles play led by Harry Potter star Evanna Lynch

THE full cast has now been announced for a new play set in Belfast at the height of the Troubles.

Under the Black Rock poses questions about “family loyalty, morality and how young men and women are drawn into violence”, a spokesperson for the Bluebird Productions theatre company explains.

The play, written by Tim Edge and directed by Ben Kavanagh, will make its debut at the Arcola Theatre in Dalston, east London next month,

Evanna Lynch, best known for her role as Luna Lovegood in the Harry Potter films, leads the Irish cast, which has been announced in full today.

Co. Louth-born Lynch will play Niamh Ryan, a woman who is “drawn into the conflict as part of a community where secrecy and treachery are commonplace, and no one is quite who they seem” the production company confirms.

Lynch is joined by John Nayagam, well known to television fans as Emmerdale’s Hari Prasad, Flora Montgomery, who plays Norma Major in The Crown, Jordan Walker, who has performed in Live From Hell at the Turbine Theatre, Matthew Blaney, who appeared in Kenneth Branagh’s 2021 hit film Belfast, Elizabeth Counsell, who starred as Veronica Bainbridge in Brush Strokes, Keith Dunphy, who appeared in The Lovely Bones at the Birmingham REP, and Glen Wallace, who is well known for his role as Malachy Fisher in Hollyoaks.

As the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday agreement approaches, Under the Black Rock is being billed as “a pertinent reminder of Northern Ireland’s turbulent recent history”.

Playwright Tim Edge explained of his work: “I worked and travelled extensively in Northern Ireland during the Troubles.

“I still maintain a deep affection for the people of the six counties.

“They have endured so much and deserve the consolation of optimism and relative stability. “The play is dedicated to them.”

Under the Black Rock runs at the Arcola Theatre from March 2 to 25. For further information or tickets click here.