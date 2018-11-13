Spring is coming – Final season of Game of Thrones will premiere in April 2019
Entertainment

Spring is coming – Final season of Game of Thrones will premiere in April 2019

THE FINAL season of Game of Thrones is to begin in April 2019, after a new teaser for the hit TV show dropped today.

It will bring to an end a 20-month wait for Thrones fans, with the final episode of the most recent season airing in August 2017.

While no specific release date has been announced, the new teaser (below) confirmed the spring 2019 launch for the most expensive season of the show.

Advertisement

It will be a return to an April launch date for the season premiere, after season 7 bucked the trend by launching in July 2017 due to longer production times.

However like season 7, the final season will deviate from the usual 10-episode format, with just six episodes planned.

The good news though is that each installment is rumoured to be a feature-length episode, with Irish actor Liam Cunningham havingconfirmed as much.

Speaking to TV Guide in October 2017, the Dubliner, who plays Davos Seaworth, said: “[The episodes are] definitely going to be bigger and what I hear is longer.

Dublin actor Liam Cunningham will return as Davos Seaworth in the eighth and final series of Game of Thrones (Image: Getty)

“We’re filming right up until the summer.

Advertisement

“When you think about it, up until last season we’d have six months to do 10 episodes, so we’re [doing] way more than that for six episodes.

“So that obviously will translate into longer episodes.”

Despite the new teaser consisting of footage from old episodes, fans were excited by the 30-second promo, hashtagged #ForTheThrone.

Advertisement

See More: Game Of Thrones

Related

Game of Thrones prequel begins to take shape as plot and cast details emerge
News 1 week ago

Game of Thrones prequel begins to take shape as plot and cast details emerge

By: Jack Beresford

Game of Thrones star slams 'stupid' Ed Sheeran cameo
News 4 months ago

Game of Thrones star slams 'stupid' Ed Sheeran cameo

By: Jack Beresford

Game of Thrones prequel announced that will explore 'horrifying secrets of Westeros’ history'
Entertainment 5 months ago

Game of Thrones prequel announced that will explore 'horrifying secrets of Westeros’ history'

By: Gerard Donaghy

Latest

‘Not Yet’ – Spike Lee responds after newspaper confuses him with late Stan Lee in headline
News 20 minutes ago

‘Not Yet’ – Spike Lee responds after newspaper confuses him with late Stan Lee in headline

By: Gerard Donaghy

Red Dead Redemption 2 fans have been sending hate mail to a real-life Colm O'Driscoll
News 6 hours ago

Red Dead Redemption 2 fans have been sending hate mail to a real-life Colm O'Driscoll

By: Jack Beresford

Aldi's epic £80 six litre bottle of Prosecco set to go on sale this week
News 7 hours ago

Aldi's epic £80 six litre bottle of Prosecco set to go on sale this week

By: Jack Beresford

Irish business stalwart Martin Naughton to be honoured at The Irish Post Awards 2018
News 9 hours ago

Irish business stalwart Martin Naughton to be honoured at The Irish Post Awards 2018

By: Aidan Lonergan

President Trump expected to visit Ireland before re-election campaign as 'open invitation' still stands
News 12 hours ago

President Trump expected to visit Ireland before re-election campaign as 'open invitation' still stands

By: Aidan Lonergan