Spring is coming – Final season of Game of Thrones will premiere in April 2019

THE FINAL season of Game of Thrones is to begin in April 2019, after a new teaser for the hit TV show dropped today.

It will bring to an end a 20-month wait for Thrones fans, with the final episode of the most recent season airing in August 2017.

While no specific release date has been announced, the new teaser (below) confirmed the spring 2019 launch for the most expensive season of the show.

It will be a return to an April launch date for the season premiere, after season 7 bucked the trend by launching in July 2017 due to longer production times.

However like season 7, the final season will deviate from the usual 10-episode format, with just six episodes planned.

The good news though is that each installment is rumoured to be a feature-length episode, with Irish actor Liam Cunningham havingconfirmed as much.

Speaking to TV Guide in October 2017, the Dubliner, who plays Davos Seaworth, said: “[The episodes are] definitely going to be bigger and what I hear is longer.

“We’re filming right up until the summer.

“When you think about it, up until last season we’d have six months to do 10 episodes, so we’re [doing] way more than that for six episodes.

“So that obviously will translate into longer episodes.”

Despite the new teaser consisting of footage from old episodes, fans were excited by the 30-second promo, hashtagged #ForTheThrone.

