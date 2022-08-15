Game of Thrones prequel, House of the Dragon, to have London premiere today

Game of Thrones prequel series, House of the Dragon, is to get its London premiere today ahead of the release of the first episode of the show next week.

Based on George R.R. Martin's book Fire And Blood and set two centuries before the events of Game Of Thrones, the new series chronicles the beginning of the end of House Targaryen and the events leading up to the Targaryen civil war, known as the Dance of the Dragons.

It stars actor Paddy Considine, who's father was Irish, as King Viserys, well as Matt Smith, Molly Alcock, Olivia Cooke and Emma D'Arcy, among others.

The premiere will take place in Leicester Square ahead of the show's launch on Sky and Now on 22 August.

Ahead of the show's premiere and launch, Eve Best, who plays Princess Rhaenys Velaryon in the new series, revealed that the actors had gone through an unusual casting process to get their roles.

The King's Speech star told The Observer: "Everything was very secretive. To audition, we were initially sent a scene from the original Game Of Thrones with the names changed. We weren't even told the title of the new show."

Last week a replica of the Iron Throne from the series was erected outside the Tower of London. It then began a tour across Britain, visiting locations including Cardiff and Edinburgh throughout August.

Author of Fire and Blood (upon which the series is based) George R.R Martin is co-creator and executive producer of the series.

House Of The Dragon will air on Sky and streaming service Now from August 22.