Ten Minutes with Belfast DJ and producer Pearce

Pearce is a DJ/Producer from Belfast. This year he signed to Atlantic Records in the US. Heartache, his first single on the label, is released at the end of August
Which piece of music always sends a shiver down your spine?
James Vickery's vocal performance on his Until Morning/ A Colors Show
Which musician / DJ / producer has most influenced you?
Skrillex has influenced me from a young age.
What are your musical roots?
My roots go from hard trance from the 90s to UB40. I grew up around a lot of different kinds of music.
What’s on your smartphone playlist at the minute?
A lot of dubstep and grime
Football or art galleries?
Art galleries for sure
What is your favourite place in Ireland?
Donegal.
What would be your motto?
Que sera sera, I live by that everyday of my life. I even have the sheet music for the song tattooed on my arm
Mozart or Martin Hayes?
Mozart
If you weren’t a musician /DJ / producer what other job would you be really good at?
I used to be a barber so would probably have to say that
Pantomime or opera?
Pantomime, OHHH yes it is
In terms of inanimate objects, what is your most precious possession?
My Pokemon cards
What’s the best thing about Belfast?
The people
. . . . and the worst?
the lack of nightclubs
What’s the greatest lesson life has taught you?
To put yourself first!
What gives you the greatest laugh?
Pretty much everything, I’m always laughing
What do you believe in?
Smiling! Always Smile
Who/what is the greatest love of your life?
My family and music!