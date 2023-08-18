Ten Minutes with Belfast DJ and producer Pearce
Entertainment

Ten Minutes with Belfast DJ and producer Pearce

Pearce

Pearce is a DJ/Producer from Belfast. This year he signed to Atlantic Records in the US. Heartache, his first single on the label, is released at the end of August

Which piece of music always sends a shiver down your spine?

James Vickery's vocal performance on his Until Morning/ A Colors Show

Which musician / DJ / producer has most influenced you?

Skrillex has influenced me from a young age.

What are your musical roots?

My roots go from hard trance from the 90s to UB40. I grew up around a lot of different kinds of music.

What’s on your smartphone playlist at the minute?

A lot of dubstep and grime

Football or art galleries?

Art galleries for sure

What is your favourite place in Ireland?

Donegal.

What would be your motto?

Que sera sera, I live by that everyday of my life. I even have the sheet music for the song tattooed on my arm

Mozart or Martin Hayes?

Mozart

If you weren’t a musician /DJ / producer what other job would you be really good at?

I used to be a barber so would probably have to say that

Pantomime or opera?

Pantomime, OHHH yes it is

In terms of inanimate objects, what is your most precious possession?

My Pokemon cards

What’s the best thing about Belfast?

The people

. . . . and the worst?

the lack of nightclubs

What’s the greatest lesson life has taught you?

To put yourself first!

What gives you the greatest laugh?

Pretty much everything, I’m always laughing

What do you believe in?

Smiling! Always Smile

Who/what is the greatest love of your life?

My family and music!

Related

Celebrating 30 Years of U2's Zooropa
Entertainment 42 minutes ago

Celebrating 30 Years of U2's Zooropa

By: Tony Clayton-Lea

London Bodhrán Band to perform in National Theatre production of The Odyssey
News 1 week ago

London Bodhrán Band to perform in National Theatre production of The Odyssey

By: Fiona Audley

Ballywalter: First look at new Irish film starring Patrick Kielty in lead role
Entertainment 1 week ago

Ballywalter: First look at new Irish film starring Patrick Kielty in lead role

By: Fiona Audley

Latest

New CCTV images released of Celtic fan missing in Lanzarote for five months
News 2 days ago

New CCTV images released of Celtic fan missing in Lanzarote for five months

By: Gerard Donaghy

OAPs 'horrified' at £110 Ryanair check-in fee
News 2 days ago

OAPs 'horrified' at £110 Ryanair check-in fee

By: Nick Bramhill

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar to keep his private life lower profile
News 2 days ago

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar to keep his private life lower profile

By: Nick Bramhill

Crisis in the Irish health sector
News 3 days ago

Crisis in the Irish health sector

By: Nick Bramhill

Further blow for Irish pubs
News 3 days ago

Further blow for Irish pubs

By: Nick Bramhill