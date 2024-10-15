Ten Minutes with Charlie McGettigan

Charlie McGettigan is a singer, songwriter and musician. In 1994, along with Paul Harrington, he won the Eurovision Song Contest with Rock ‘n’ Roll Kids

What are you up to?

Looking forward to the Sligo Live Festival. Jargon, my old band, are playing at the Hawk’s Well Theatre on October 30. We first got together in 1973, and reformed after a bit of a lay-off for 40 years.

Which piece of music always sends a shiver down your spine?

Penny Lane by the Beatles. It’s a song that has everything - great melody, clever words, fantastic arrangement.

Which musician has most influenced you?

James Taylor because his guitar playing is so Right. His songs and his interpretation of other’s songs is always just sooo right.

Was music a big part in your upbringing?

I was born in Dublin and grew up in Donegal. So music was a huge part of my life right from the very start. At school Brother Fideles taught us tonic solfa and songs like Baidin Fheilimi. Being a member of the Ballyshannon Musical Society, having céilí bands right on our doorstep. The Music Box record shop was where we would buy our records and sheet music. Coyle’s Cafe was where we would listen to all our 60s heroes on the Juke Box.

What’s on your smartphone playlist at the minute?

A Word In Your Ear by The Kings Singers and the Beatles.

You won the Eurovision in 1994 — what was your immediate reaction?

Absolute joy! It was a privilege to represent Ireland with Paul Harrington and to win with a great song written by Brendan Graham.

Looking back on the triumph now — what has been the most important aspect of winning the competition?

I suppose recognition of what I do. Also, the knowledge that the song brought so much pleasure to Irish people. That appreciation has never waned.

What is your favourite place in Ireland?

Rossnowlagh. I grew up right across from the narrow-gauge railway station in Ballyshannon. We could go to Rossnowlagh any time we wished for threepence return. I still go there to ‘take the ozone’ as my mother used to say.

Any book that’s been a major influence on you?

The old Green Catechism whose influence I have struggled to diminish most of my life.

Which living person do you most admire?

The writer and broadcaster Michael Harding. I love his books and his weekly column in the Irish Times. I’m lucky to live quite close to him and he’s always someone I love to meet for a coffee and a chat.

Which trait in others do you most admire?

Honesty. I meet so many people who say one thing and think another. It’s always great to know someone who will give you an honest opinion

What would be your motto?

“Don’t forget to enjoy it.” I always say this to people who are maybe coming up to a big event like a wedding, a football final, a big concert.

In terms of inanimate objects, what is your most precious possession?

My Martin HD28 guitar. I have it for about forty years and, although battered and bruised it is still my favourite guitar.

What’s best thing about where you live?

The people are so friendly and honest. They keep me grounded. The music and drama here is brilliant.

. . . . and the worst?

I suppose the weather, although there are people in other countries who love the variety of weather conditions we have here.

What’s the greatest lesson life has taught you?

“It’s not all about me.”

What do you believe in?

The philosophy of Jesus Christ. I’m not a religious person but I think Christ’s teaching was very balanced and caring. It’s such a pity that religious institutions have distorted Christian thinking down the years.

What do you consider the greatest work of art?

Sergeant Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club. That album has been one that I always return to ever since it was first released.

Who/what is the greatest love of your life?

My wife and my now extended family. My grandchildren have so enhanced my life since they were born and have made my twilight years an unexpected joy.

Sligo Live Festival runs from October 24 to November 3, 2024. The line up includes Des Bishop, John Paul White, Dermot Kennedy, Paul Brady, Enya Martin, Crash Test Dummies, Susan O’Neill, Villagers, Luka Bloom, The Felice Brothers and more: visit www.sligolive.ie