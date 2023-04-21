Ten Minutes with Dylan Brickley

Dylan Brickley began posting YouTube covers aged 18, and soon began getting thousands of views. His next career move was busking, in Cork followed by Wales and England — when Dylan was at college in Swansea. Spells in Europe, Australia and Cambodia followed

Here he answers our questions on his eventful life

What are you up to?

"Since the start of the year I’ve been in the studio working hard getting my songs together. My plan is to release a lot of music this year and hopefully put on a show at the end of the year in Cork.

"Close To You was my first song. It all began during the lockdown when I was living on an island in Cambodia called Koh Rong Samloem. I was out on the balcony one evening with the guitar and the bridge of the song came about. That was the beginning. I have the song written over a year now and I'd always include it in my set when I go busking. Lots of people would ask who sings that song and I'd reply “It’s my song,” so that’s the reason I got it recorded thanks to my supporters."

Which piece of music always sends a shiver down your spine?

"Luther Vandross’ Dance with my Father. Every time I listen to it the music and lyrics connect and I feel the emotion."

Which musician has most influenced you?

"My family are big Oasis fans, so I grew up on that music. I'd have to say The Oasis Brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher inspired me to become a singer."

How did you get started in music?

"I was always obsessed with music as a kid. There are some old videos of me when I was 4 years old running around the kitchen singing and dancing. I was always singing and I enjoyed choir in primary school. When I'd see other people up on stage singing it looked cool and I wanted to give it a go myself."

Where are you from in Ireland, and what are your roots?

"I’m from a village in Cork called Whitechurch. It’s in the countryside."

What’s on your smartphone playlist at the minute?

"Cian Ducrot, Raye, Mac Miller, Tom Grennan and Bugzy Malone."

What is your favourite place in Ireland?

"Sherkin Island in West Cork. There are some amazing things to do there and the scenery is incredible."

What would be your motto?

"Never give up on your dreams. Work hard and you will be rewarded."

Which living person do you most admire?

"My mother and Liam Gallagher."

If you weren’t a musician what other job would you be really good at?

"I’d like to be a radio presenter. I think it would be a fun job and challenging as well. I like interacting with people so I think it would suit me."

What's the best piece of advice you've been given this year?

The best piece of advice I've gotten is that you're not guaranteed tomorrow so live your life how you want to and chase all your goals and dreams because we're not here for a long time. And to travel as much as possible."

Do you have a favourite line from a song?

"At the moment it’s from my song Close To You. I love the lyrics from the bridge. “I miss the feeling when we felt alive /I can't stop thinking and wondering why you didn't feel the same way inside.”

"It has a lot of meaning and can relate to changes in your life being friendships, Relationships or loss of a loved one."

What’s the best thing about where you live?

"The best thing about the area where I live is everyone is super close with one another like neighbours and it’s a quiet, relaxing countryside so I like that aspect and I also like that its only a 10 minute drive to the city so you have the best of both worlds.

"The worst is definitely Irish weather."

What’s the greatest lesson life has taught you?

"Life has taught me that there is always something out there for you in the world. Just because you're not the smartest in school and getting the best results it doesn't mean that you can't have a successful career."

What gives you the greatest laugh?

"The characters I meet while I'm busking for sure."

What do you believe in?

"I believe that anything is possible when you put in the work for it. And you can get to where you want to be."

Who/what is the greatest love of your life?

"My family. My girlfriend. Music. Travelling."