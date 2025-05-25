Ten Minutes with Frances Black

A NEW anthology celebrating the music of Irish singer Frances features a three-CD collection. Entitled Frances Black Anthology, the project traces her career from her early days performing with her siblings as part of The Black Family, through her time with Arcady, and into her long-running solo career

FRANCES BLACK, whose 1994 debut album Talk To Me spent ten weeks at number one in Ireland, rose to national prominence after her contributions to the landmark A Woman’s Heart compilation in 1992. That album, which featured other leading Irish artists such as Eleanor McEvoy, Dolores Keane, and Sharon Shannon, remains the best-selling Irish album of all time.

The new compilation features tracks from across Black’s extensive discography, including hits like All the Lies That You Told Me, Wall of Tears, and After the Ball. It also includes selections from her collaborations with Kieran Goss and her work with the ensemble The Fallen Angels.

In addition to her music career, Black has been active in public life. She founded the Rise Foundation to support families affected by addiction and was elected to Seanad Éireann in 2016, where she has been an advocate on issues including mental health, social justice, and Palestine.

Frances is among the leading contenders in the betting markets for the upcoming Irish presidential election. Bookmakers are giving odds of between 9/2 and 4/1, positioning her as a strong favourite alongside other prominent figures like Mairead McGuinness and Heather Humphreys.

What are you up to?

At the moment, I’m working very hard as a politician, advocating for issues close to my heart. I’m also deeply involved in the charity I set up, the Rise Foundation, which is very fulfilling work. At the weekends, I am on the road performing with my band — that keeps me connected to my music. But I do get tired.

Which piece of music always sends a shiver down your spine?

Seamus Begley singing Bruach na Carraige Báine. It’s simply one of the most beautiful Irish songs ever recorded, and the way he sings it — with pure soul — is just beautiful.

Which musician or singer has most influenced you?

Probably Sandy Denny. She was an incredible singer whose voice and songwriting have left a lasting impression. I’ve also been inspired by Tríona Ní Dhomhnaill and Maighread Ní Dhomhnaill — both of whom have contributed immensely to Irish folk music. Their passion for singing, authenticity, and delivery of Irish songs inspires me to this day.

Is the world of politics more difficult or far easier than you imagined?

Politics is far more demanding than I initially imagined. It’s a busy, often intense environment where I work long hours every day. There are many issues I’m passionate about, and I dedicate myself to really trying to make a difference.

What’s on your smartphone playlist at the minute?

It’s quite eclectic. I listen to The Beatles, Sandy Denny, Carole King, James Taylor — and of course, my favourite is traditional Irish music. I love listening to Liz Carroll, Altan, Seamus Begley, Steve Cooney, Lisa Lambe, Brendan Begley, Damien Dempsey, and so many others. Depending on how I’m feeling, I also like Frank Sinatra — especially when I’m driving. I suppose my music choices reflect how I feel on any given day.

What are your family roots in Ireland?

My father comes from Rathlin Island. My mother is from the Liberties in Dublin. Both of my parents were very musical; my father was a traditional Irish musician, and my mother loved singing all the old music hall songs. We grew up in Dublin, on Charlemont Street — a great working-class community where everyone looked after each other.

What is your favourite place in Ireland?

Rathlin Island. I try to visit as often as possible. It’s my safe space — a place to relax, go for long walks with my dog, hang out with my family and read. I wish I could go there more often, as it holds a special place in my heart.

What has been your favourite venue?

It’s hard to pick just one, as I love gigging all over Ireland. The audiences are always incredible. I particularly enjoy performing in Belfast, Cork, and Dublin. Each city has its own special energy, and I feel very fortunate to perform across the country.

Have you a book that has been a major influence on you?

Yes, Stillness Speaks by Eckhart Tolle. It has helped me find a little bit of calm and clarity amidst a very hectic and busy life, reminding me to stay in the moment.

Which trait in others do you most admire?

I most admire honesty and authenticity. I believe genuine people inspire others and create meaningful connections.

What would be your motto?

"Stay true to yourself, be authentic, and never give up on fighting injustice.”

What’s the best advice you’ve ever been given?

Never be afraid to stand up for what you believe in, even if it’s difficult. Persistence and integrity are key.

What’s the best thing about where you live?

I’ve great neighbours and I live very close to the centre of Dublin city — it’s really handy for shopping, theatre, restaurants, etc.

And the worst?

Sometimes the business of living near the city centre can feel hectic at times.

What’s the greatest lesson life has taught you?

That resilience and kindness are the most powerful tools we have. No matter the challenges, staying true to my values will always see me through.

What do you believe in?

I believe that at the core of a healthy and compassionate society is the principle of mutual care and responsibility. We have a collective duty to look after one another, especially the vulnerable members of our community — whether they are elderly, children, people experiencing hardship, or those with mental health challenges or disabilities.

I believe we have to build communities where kindness, empathy, and support are not just ideals but everyday practices. It’s about creating an environment where every individual feels valued and protected, and where social justice and equality are prioritised.

I also believe that a society’s strength is measured by how well it cares for its most vulnerable — and that each of us has a role to play in fostering a more inclusive, caring, and just world. (I bet you’re sorry you asked now . . . . )

What do you consider the greatest work of art?

That’s a tough one. I’d probably say the Irish landscape — because of its breathtaking beauty and history that inspires so many artists, poets, and politicians like me to keep going.

Who/what is the greatest love of your life?

My husband, my children Eoghan and Aoife and their amazing partners Emma and Andy. And of course, my beautiful granddaughters, whom I cherish every precious moment with. My family are my greatest passion and source of strength.