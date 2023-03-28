Ten minutes with Lenii

FROM CORK Lenii is a singer, multi-instrumentalist, songwriter and music producer. She has enjoyed a string of successful singles, racking up 400k monthly Spotify listeners, and a following of 180k on TikTok.

What are you up to?

Right now I’m getting ready to play some shows in LA that I’m really excited about after my new EP Zero Sympathy comes out. I’ve also been producing a lot of music for Kenzie, so I’m splitting my time between both projects and loving being busy.

Which piece of music always sends a shiver down your spine?

All I Want by Kodaline.

Which musician has most influenced you?

There’s a few answers to this. I always say Eminem has been my biggest influence lyrically, but *old* Kanye shaped my music a lot production wise and Amy Winehouse melodically.

How did you get started in music?

I’ve been writing songs for as long as I can remember and started classical violin when I was four. When I was fifteen I moved to New York and started producing and getting into songwriting for other people, so it’s been a bit of a journey trying out different paths, but I really just always wanted to be Hannah Montana lol.

If you were told musicians are no longer welcome in Ireland, where would you go?

I live in LA now so I suppose I’d go here!

Where are you from in Ireland?

Cork City

What’s on your smartphone playlist at the minute?

Raye!! Her new album My 21st Century Blues is a masterpiece. Also Fontaines D.C. and Noga Erez.

Pantomime or opera?

A bit of both!! I used to be in the panto at Cork Opera House every year when I was small but I listen to a lot of classical music and opera to clear my head.

What is your favourite place in Ireland?

Newmarket in north Cork. That’s where all my mom’s family is from and it feels more like home than anywhere.

Mozart or Martin Hayes?

I literally want to call one of my future kids Wolfgang lol - so Mozart 100 per cent.

What would be your motto?

Nothing really matters

Which living person do you most admire?

If I can say two, then my parents

Bowie or Beyoncé?

Both

If you weren’t a musician what other job would you be really good at?

Surgeon. Everyone’s going to think I’m insane for this but I actually love watching surgeries on YouTube.

What's the best piece of advice you've been given this year?

My mom literally sent this to me this morning so it’s on my mind: The need to be special is about what others think of us and how that makes us feel validated. The more we acknowledge it, the more light we shine on it, the less it becomes our driving force.

In terms of inanimate objects, what is your most precious possession?

My laptop has my whole life on it so probably that.

What’s the best thing about where you live?

I live in LA so the weather 100 per cent.

. . . . and the worst?

It’s crazy expensive and takes an hour to get anywhere

What’s the greatest lesson life has taught you?

To not worry so much about what people think of you! You can’t control it and you’ll never be loved by everyone so trying to be is a waste of energy.

What gives you the greatest laugh?

My sister, she’s a hoot

What do you believe in?

Hitting the kettle fixes 90% of problems!

What do you consider the greatest work of art?

The world!! That might be cheesy but look at the planet we live on, it’s impossibly gorgeous.

Who/what is the greatest love of your life?

People. All the people I love in my life and just interacting with people in genera