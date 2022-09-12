Ten minutes with Tony Tyrrell

Tony Tyrrell was a founding member of The Afternoons who recorded the critically acclaimed album Homage, nominated for best album in the Choice Music Awards.

He has just released his debut solo album Conviction. The album has been produced by the notable Tommy McLaughlin (Soak, Villagers, Pillow Queens)

What are you up to?

All of my attention is focused on promoting my album, which is the culmination of a long but enjoyable process

Which piece of music always sends a shiver down your spine?

While My Guitar Gently Weeps does it every time. The descending line, soaring guitar, the emotional, sensual vocal and the timeless lyric.

Which musician has most influenced you?

Has to be Bob Dylan. Once I discovered him I was hooked, and still am. I refer to him as ‘The Master’ because he is the master songwriter, shape shifter and consummate artist who has always done what his art demanded of him.

How did you get started in music?

I started playing recorder when I was 8-years-old and moved on to playing clarinet in the Artane band when I was 9 or 10. I remained a member of the band until I was 15. Later I took up sax and later still, guitar.

What’s on your smartphone playlist at the minute?

Wilco, Calexico, Nick Cave, Radiohead, Neil Young, Damien Rice, Ron Sexsmith, John Martyn, Villagers, and Mick Flannery

What’s your favourite film?

Once Upon a Time in America — a sprawling, epic film with di Niro (as usual) stealing the show

What is your favourite place in Ireland?

Connemara - since Covid I’ve spent time there on campervan holidays and it is so unique, wild, and so awesome.

Have you a favourite line from a song?

“The ghost of electricity howls in the bones of her face” from Dylan’s Visions of Johanna

In terms of inanimate objects, what is your most precious possession?

Probably my Taylor guitar that I bought when visiting the states in 2008.

What’s the best thing about where you live?

I live in Malahide. The best thing about it is it’s on the sea and that defines the place. Absolutely gorgeous. The worst thing is that it can be a bit self-conscious about how great it is…

What’s the greatest lesson life has taught you?

To never be afraid to express yourself.

What do you believe in?

I believe in us, in people.

Who/what is the greatest love of your life?

My wife, Mary, who is radiant, a source of energy and support, and my greatest fan.