The Killarneys, O'Hares, Chambers and more in concert March 15th in Harrow

THE Killarneys, a folk band from . . . well, you can probably guess. . . will be headlining a St Patrick’s Festival concert being held at the Salvatorian College, Harrow on March 15 at 7.30pm in aid of St. Joseph's St Vincent de Paul Society.

It looks like a rip-roaring night in aid of a very good cause.

For 20 years The Killarneys have spread their music from the Kingdom to the United Kingdom. They’ve supported the Wolfe Tones (twice) in the INEC Killarney and headlined the sold-out Deventer Irish Pub Festival in Holland this February 2025.

Patrick O’Connell OBE, hosting the night , will also be introducing Kathryn O’Hare onto the stage on the March 15 Triskellion bill.

Kathryn is a singer and musician from London with deep roots in both Irish traditional and country music.

She began her musical journey as a child, learning to play the fiddle and immersing herself in the rich traditions of Irish folk music. Inspired by her father's love for country music, she later picked up the guitar, blending both influences to create a distinctive sound. Over the years, Kathryn has honed her craft, captivating audiences with her heartfelt performances and authentic storytelling.

She has supported artists such as Finbar Furey, Susan McCann, and Big Tom, solidifying her place in the music scene.

Shaun Chambers, an actor and singer, from London is also on the bill.

He is currently appearing in Wicked the Musical in London’s West End. His recent credits include: Bank of Dave 2: The Loan Ranger - currently on Netflix.

The acts will be joined by a famous duo who need no introduction to the London-Irish music scene – Michael O’Hare and John Chambers. Note the surnames – they are the fathers of the above support acts.

A unique family night!

St Patrick’s Festival concert is being held at the Salvatorian College, Harrow on March 15 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £20 and can be obtained by phoning 07312 032905.