Originally from Galway, Dublin based for-piece indie-rock band The Valmonts have released their latest single Cry & Get A Little Drunk on Watts Hill Records.

Darragh Whyte answered our questions

What are you up to?

We have just released our brand new single Cry & Get A Little Drunk which we are super excited about. This sets the scene — we have a headline show on November 18 in The Workman's Cellar, Dublin.

Which piece of music always sends a shiver down your spine?

Man In The Mirror – Michael Jackson

Which musician has most influenced you?

Prince. He blended the worlds of pop and rock together so effortlessly it's hard to not listen to his music in awe.

How did you get started in music?

My parents got me my first guitar when I was 8, I used to always sing along to songs when music videos came on TV so they knew I had an interest. Better again when Keith turned 8 our dad decided to get him a drum kit without his knowledge. One evening Keith comes home and sees this drum kit set up in our garage! That was the catalyst for what was to come

Where are you from in Ireland, and what are your roots?

Myself (Darragh), Keith and Cathal are all from Galway and went to school with one another. Tymek is from Poland but moved to Cavan when he was in primary school.

What’s on your smartphone playlist at the minute?

Push The Button by the Sugababes!

What is your favourite place in Ireland?

For me it is home as cliché as that sounds! Song ideas always seem to blossom there for me too, the peace and tranquility of the countryside probably plays a part in that.

Which song being played a party would make you get up and leave?

Mr. Brightside

What would be your motto?

Believe in yourself and things will start to happen for you.

If you were told musicians are no longer welcome in Ireland, where would you go?

I’d sell the guitar and shtart footin’ turf and milkin’ cows!

Which living person do you most admire?

My parents. Their perseverance in every walk of life is inspiring.

Who will act you when they make a film of your life?

I'd probably choose Owen Wilson just so he can say "Wow" after every little thing I do haha

What's the worst piece of advice you've been given this year?

Get a job.

Have you a favourite line from a song?

“The more you know the less you feel” – U2’s City Of Blinding Lights

In terms of inanimate objects, what is your most precious possession?

My acoustic guitar. It is where a lot of our song ideas began.

What’s the best thing about where you live?

I live in Dublin where there is always a gig happening.

. . . . and the worst?

I think it’s obvious at the moment. It’s very pricey.

What’s the greatest lesson life has taught you?

To keep trying. Incremental improvements we make amount to something much bigger over time. Nothing happens overnight.

What gives you the greatest laugh?

Looking back at past mistakes! At the time they are not funny but in retrospect they can be hilarious.