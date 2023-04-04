Three presenters have three days to tackle three tasks in fast-paced Irish travel show
Téacs Taistil begins this month on TG4

A NEW travel show which airs this month in Ireland challenges three presenters to tackle three tasks in just three days.

TG4’s Téacs Taistil transports viewers from their couches to a different destination each week, for what they describe as “an inspirational, fun and entertaining 50-minute escape”.

The Téacs Taistil presenters land in a difference country each week

The seven-part travel series, by the award-winning film and TV production company Macalla, takes its presenters - radio DJ Louise Cantillon from Co. Limerick, presenter Séaghan Ó Súilleabháin from Co. Kerry and Armagh-based podcaster Proinsias Ó Coin – on a different short break each week.

While there they must complete a series of challenges, but they only have a cryptic text message to guide them through the tasks.

It's not all soaking up the sunshine for these three - as they will have challenges to complete at each destination

Cantillon is a DJ on Today FM radio and also presents TG4’s Junior Eurovision.

She loves to travel and documents her many adventures on her Instagram account – so should be a safe bet to succeed in the new challenge show.

But Ó Súilleabháin, a farmer, teacher and presenter, who is also known as the Kerry Cowboy through his social media accounts, where he documents life on his farm, has travelled very little so far geographically.

And podcaster and journalist Ó Coinn is no stranger to travel, but it used to doing it alone – so it has yet to be seen what will he make of the unusual company as the trio set off across the globe.

Presenters Proinsias Ó Coin, Louise Cantillon and Séaghan Ó Súilleabháin

Téacs Taistil begins on TG4 on Thursday, April 13 at 9.30pm and continues at the same time for seven weeks.

It will also be available to view on TG4 player.

Watch the trailer for the show here...

