Three presenters have three days to tackle three tasks in fast-paced Irish travel show

A NEW travel show which airs this month in Ireland challenges three presenters to tackle three tasks in just three days.

TG4’s Téacs Taistil transports viewers from their couches to a different destination each week, for what they describe as “an inspirational, fun and entertaining 50-minute escape”.

The seven-part travel series, by the award-winning film and TV production company Macalla, takes its presenters - radio DJ Louise Cantillon from Co. Limerick, presenter Séaghan Ó Súilleabháin from Co. Kerry and Armagh-based podcaster Proinsias Ó Coin – on a different short break each week.

While there they must complete a series of challenges, but they only have a cryptic text message to guide them through the tasks.

Cantillon is a DJ on Today FM radio and also presents TG4’s Junior Eurovision.

She loves to travel and documents her many adventures on her Instagram account – so should be a safe bet to succeed in the new challenge show.

But Ó Súilleabháin, a farmer, teacher and presenter, who is also known as the Kerry Cowboy through his social media accounts, where he documents life on his farm, has travelled very little so far geographically.

And podcaster and journalist Ó Coinn is no stranger to travel, but it used to doing it alone – so it has yet to be seen what will he make of the unusual company as the trio set off across the globe.

Téacs Taistil begins on TG4 on Thursday, April 13 at 9.30pm and continues at the same time for seven weeks.

It will also be available to view on TG4 player.