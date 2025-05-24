Cuisine, culture and craic in Clonakilty

THE Irish Yogurts Clonakilty Street Carnival in Co. Cork is being held on June 14.

It’s now a regular date on the West Cork calendar, when Pearse Street transforms into a day long party with street food and produce stalls of every variety

Clonakilty’s various events take place across the town, with venues including The Emmet Hotel, Inchydoney Island Lodge & Spa, Scannell’s Bar & Restaurant, Clonakilty Park Hotel, O’Donovan’s Hotel, The Alley Garden Bistro, Oak Fire Pizza, Casey’s Bar & Restaurant, Lil’s, Kirby’s @ The Whale’s Tail, and The Clonakilty Food Company.

Bands include The Monks, The Kates, and Boola Boom, with performances taking place throughout the day and into the evening.

Street entertainers include stilt walkers, jugglers, face painters and probably Clonakilty clowns. The cuisine is top notch —street food, barbecues, Clonakilty Black Pudding and more food.

Travel of course broadens the mind, and in this case probably your waistband as well.

Fitness expert, radio and TV broadcaster, author and podcast host Karl Henry will officially open the festivities on Saturday, June 14, setting the tone for a full day of upbeat energy.

Karl is a leading Irish fitness expert and lives in West Cork with his family.