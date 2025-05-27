Complexities of Irish identity explored in double bill on London stage

TWO new plays which explore the complexities of Irish identity will make their London debut next week.

Green Curtain Theatre will showcase Call Yourself an Irishman – A Personal Journey and The Irish Countess: Echoes of a Soul in south London as part of the Wandsworth Arts Fringe Festival 2025.

In Call Yourself an Irishman, Declan Duffy reflects on the experiences of second and third-generation Irish people.

“Born in West London to Irish parents from Cavan, Declan’s life was steeped in Irish culture - from the customers in his family’s pub to football dads, Catholic school friendships, and summer trips to Ireland,” the theatre company explains.

“In this humorous yet deeply reflective solo performance, he weaves his memories into a rich tapestry of storytelling—complete with song,” they add.

Their second production, while different in style, keep conversations about identity at its core.

In The Irish Countess: Echoes of a Soul, the audience is introduced to the extraordinary story of Countess Constance Markievicz.

Although born into Anglo-Irish privilege, Markievicz chose to stand with Ireland’s revolutionary movement, which ultimately led to her becoming the first woman elected to British parliament.

“Her journey—from the Gaelic revival to the Easter Rising and the struggle for Irish independence—raises questions that still resonate today,” the theatre company claims.

Played by Green Curtain Theatre director Anne Curtis, the play sees Markievicz reflecting on the defining choices that shaped her life.

“It might seem surprising to present these two pieces together,” says Curtis, “but identity is at the heart of both stories.”

She explains: “While Constance Markievicz made a radical, life-changing decision, many second and third-generation Irish people face their own, quieter moments of reflection.

“Do they feel more British, more Irish, or something in between?

“How does heritage shape their sense of self?

“In very different ways, these plays explore that question, showing how personal identity can be influenced by history, family, and the choices we make.”

Call Yourself an Irishman runs at St Boniface’s Church Function Suite, 185 Mitcham Road, London SW17 9PG on Saturday, June 7 at 3pm and 6.45pm and on Sunday, June 8 at 3pm.

The Irish Countess: Echoes of a Soul will run at the same venue on Saturday, June 7 at 5pm and on Sunday, June 8 at 5pm.

For further details and bookings click here.