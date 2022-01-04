A Twitter bot randomly generated a UK/Ireland 'United Ireland' flag and people went completely insane
Entertainment

A Twitter bot randomly generated a UK/Ireland 'United Ireland' flag and people went completely insane

A TWITTER bot which was developed to randomly mash together the flags of different countries has found itself at the centre of a half-humorous, half-enraged storm from Irish Twitter users.

The bot, named Flags Mashup Bot, randomly generates hybrid flags. That's it-- that's all it does. Like below.

The bot has no opinions, no voice, no politics. You'd think it would be safe.

Except that it created a flag called 'United Ireland'. And it wasn't what people wanted to see.

Most of the bot's flags get a handful of likes and maybe a couple of replies. But this was no ordinary flag.

Currently standing at over 5,000 likes, the thousands of replies mostly consisted of gifs of people screaming, Simpsons memes and just general insanity.

Memes of The Big Fellow Michael Collins also made an appearance.

@admiralbonnso replied with this... powerful image

The real, actual human owner of the mashup bot ended up having to get involved.

They advised people to "Guys don't take this seriously... I've never seen so madness in the replies.

Remember this is randomly created by the python script running the bot."

But of course... that just led to more madness.

This is a niche area of Irish humour-- humour built on rage but humour nonetheless.

This man put it nicely:

'Flag-gate' led to the owner pinning a tweet at the top of their page promising that robot was not political in any way and begging people to just have a good time.

Who knew a flag bot could rile such controversy.

See More: Flag, Ireland, Twitter, United Ireland, United Kingdom

Related

New Spider-Man game shows United Ireland flag flying at UN building
Entertainment 1 year ago

New Spider-Man game shows United Ireland flag flying at UN building

By: Rachael O'Connor

President Biden joins tributes after Golden Girl Betty White passes away, aged 99
News 1 day ago

President Biden joins tributes after Golden Girl Betty White passes away, aged 99

By: Gerard Donaghy

Ed Sheeran slated for 'butchering' Raglan Road cover on New Year's Eve show
Entertainment 1 day ago

Ed Sheeran slated for 'butchering' Raglan Road cover on New Year's Eve show

By: Gerard Donaghy

Latest

Gavin Bazunu moves to top of League One clean sheet charts
Sport 17 minutes ago

Gavin Bazunu moves to top of League One clean sheet charts

By: Conor O'Donoghue

2021 safest year on Ireland's road since records began, says RSA
News 15 hours ago

2021 safest year on Ireland's road since records began, says RSA

By: Gerard Donaghy

Children in Ireland aged 5-11 can now be registered for Covid-19 vaccine
News 22 hours ago

Children in Ireland aged 5-11 can now be registered for Covid-19 vaccine

By: Gerard Donaghy

'I'm a big fan': Van Dijk praises Caoimhin Kelleher after Irishman impresses against Chelsea
Sport 1 day ago

'I'm a big fan': Van Dijk praises Caoimhin Kelleher after Irishman impresses against Chelsea

By: Gerard Donaghy

Ireland in stronger position to tackle Covid-19 despite 'concerning' case numbers, says Donnelly
News 1 day ago

Ireland in stronger position to tackle Covid-19 despite 'concerning' case numbers, says Donnelly

By: Gerard Donaghy