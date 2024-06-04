US dancer Mickela Mallozzi brings award-winning travel show to Ireland

US dancer and television presenter Mickela Mallozzi is in Ireland this week filming a special series of her award-winning travel show.

Bare Feet with Mickela Mallozzi is the Emmy award-winning show which sees her travel the world exploring new nations, cultures and traditions through dance.

This week she is in Northern Ireland and north west Ireland to explore Irish dance and culture.

Mallozzi is filming three episodes for the seventh series of her hit show, which will air on PBS in spring 2025, bringing the beauty of Ireland to millions of viewers in the US.

In Leitrim, the crew filmed at The Glens Centre, where members of the music group Kíla taught Mallozzi how to play the uilleann pipes.

Filming also took place at the Sligo Oyster Experience, Nancy's Barn in Ballyliffin and on Malin Head.

In Northern Ireland, the crew met with chef Noel McMeel at The Ebrington Hotel, as well as at the Giant's Causeway, the new McConnell’s Distillery and Visitor Experience in Crumlin Road Gaol and the Oh Yeah Music Centre.

Mallozzi and her crew's Irish trip is being hosted by Tourism Ireland, Fáilte Ireland and Tourism NI.

“We are delighted that Bare Feet with Mickela Mallozzi is filming in the North West and Northern Ireland this week,” Alison Metcalfe, Tourism Ireland’s Head of North America, said this week.

“It’s a wonderful opportunity to highlight our beautiful scenery, our rich music and dance traditions, as well as some of the many things to see and do here, to a huge audience across the US,” she added.

“The publicity value of a TV programme like this is immense – it is an excellent way of shining a spotlight on the island of Ireland, inspiring prospective American holidaymakers to come and experience the destination for themselves.”