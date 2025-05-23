A clean sweep for Galway’s beaches

CÉIBH an Spidéil beach has regained its coveted Blue Flag status after losing it in 2013.

The announcement was made last week at the national Blue Flag and Green Coast Awards ceremony hosted by An Taisce at the Ravenport Resort in Curracloe, Co. Wexford.

The beach is among eight locations in County Galway to receive the prestigious Blue Flag for 2025, with a further six beaches recognised with Green Coast Awards.

The Blue Flag is an internationally recognised symbol awarded to bathing areas that meet exceptional standards in water quality, safety, environmental education, and beach management.

Alongside Céibh an Spidéil, this year’s Blue Flag recipients include Long Point at Loughrea Lake, Portumna bathing area, Trá Inis Oírr, Trá an Dóilín (An Cheathrú Rua), An Trá Mhór (Indreabhán), Trá Chill Mhuirbhigh (Inis Mór), and Traught Beach (Kinvara).

Six Galway beaches were also honoured with Green Coast Awards, which recognise clean water and pristine natural environments in more remote or less developed areas.

The Green Coast awardees are Trá Inis Oírr and Trá Poll na gCaorach (Inis Oírr), East End and Dumhach (Inishbofin), Aillebrack (Ballyconneely), and Renvyle Beach (Tully).

“County Galway’s beaches are renowned for their clean environment, excellent water quality and natural beauty, and we are delighted that once again so many of them have received the coveted Blue Flag and Green Coast Awards," Cllr. Martina Kinane, Cathaoirleach of the County of Galway, said.

She continued: “These awards are a testament to the hard work and dedication of those who clean our beaches. I am particularly happy to see that the beach at Céibh an Spidéil has regained its Blue Flag which will be very much welcomed by the local community.”

Liam Conneally, Chief Executive of Galway County Council, said: “These awards let our citizens and people around the world know that County Galway is a wonderful place to live in and to visit and that our beaches are clean, well-managed and safe to enjoy.

"We are grateful to the staff in Area Offices, Community Wardens, and all the volunteers and beach clean groups for all their hard work and dedication in ensuring our coastline is kept clean.

"Galway has some of the best beaches in the country and we are proud to maintain them.”