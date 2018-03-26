Van Morrison ‘relieved’ as he announces divorce from wife

SINGER Van Morrison has announced his divorce from wife Michelle Rocca, whom he has been married to since the mid-1990’s.

The 72-year-old announced the divorce in a statement shared on his Twitter page.

It read: “Last week in Dublin, I was granted a divorce.

“At my age, I have found it to be a hugely wearying, protracted experience and I’m relieved that it has finally reached a conclusion.

“I’d like to thank my family and close friends for providing respite from the storm over the past eight years. You know who you are and I’m eternally grateful.”

There has been no comment yet from Rocca, a former Miss Ireland.

She had previously been married to Arsenal and Republic of Ireland footballer John Devine.

Yesterday, it was announced that Morrison will support Michael Buble at Hyde Park on July 13 as part of British Summertime Festival.