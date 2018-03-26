Van Morrison ‘relieved’ as he announces divorce from wife
Entertainment

Van Morrison ‘relieved’ as he announces divorce from wife

SINGER Van Morrison has announced his divorce from wife Michelle Rocca, whom he has been married to since the mid-1990’s.

The 72-year-old announced the divorce in a statement shared on his Twitter page.

It read: “Last week in Dublin, I was granted a divorce.

“At my age, I have found it to be a hugely wearying, protracted experience and I’m relieved that it has finally reached a conclusion.

“I’d like to thank my family and close friends for providing respite from the storm over the past eight years. You know who you are and I’m eternally grateful.”

Advertisement

There has been no comment yet from Rocca, a former Miss Ireland.

She had previously been married to Arsenal and Republic of Ireland footballer John Devine.

Yesterday, it was announced that Morrison will support Michael Buble at Hyde Park on July 13 as part of British Summertime Festival.

See More: Entertainment, Ireland, Music

Related

The Irish Rich List of 2018 has been revealed
Entertainment 2 days ago

The Irish Rich List of 2018 has been revealed

By: Ryan Price

Courteney Cox and Johnny McDaid to wed in Ireland in June
Entertainment 6 days ago

Courteney Cox and Johnny McDaid to wed in Ireland in June

By: Ryan Price

ITV cancel this week's Saturday Night Takeaway
Entertainment 6 days ago

ITV cancel this week's Saturday Night Takeaway

By: Ryan Price

Latest

English van driver 'tries to lure child into vehicle with sweets' in Belfast
News 9 minutes from now

English van driver 'tries to lure child into vehicle with sweets' in Belfast

By: Aidan Lonergan

This Is Us star Mandy Moore uncovers Irish roots during visit to Irish town
Entertainment 2 hours ago

This Is Us star Mandy Moore uncovers Irish roots during visit to Irish town

By: Jack Beresford

Gardaí seize electronic devices in crackdown on suspected paedophile ring in Ireland
News 5 hours ago

Gardaí seize electronic devices in crackdown on suspected paedophile ring in Ireland

By: Ryan Price

Tánaiste Simon Coveney to back abortion up to 12 weeks following dramatic change of heart
News 6 hours ago

Tánaiste Simon Coveney to back abortion up to 12 weeks following dramatic change of heart

By: Ryan Price

Irish gangster's brother injured in balcony plunge fleeing two 'hitmen'
News 7 hours ago

Irish gangster's brother injured in balcony plunge fleeing two 'hitmen'

By: Ryan Price