WATCH: chaos on French TV as show brings together panel of people with unusual laughs

A TV show in France has gone viral after it brought together a panel of people who each have unusual laughs.

'C'est mon Choix' invited the panellists to sit together, during an episode called 'My Laughter Does Not Go Unnoticed.'

Host Évelyne Thomas was presenting the show when one woman burst out laughing, with all TV members first left struck but then following her in laughter.

Thomas then asked a panellist: "If you are single, it is not because of your laughter?"

"I hope not," the man said, erupting into dolphin-like laughter.

The audience then began to erupt in laughter at the panellists laughing, which in turn prompted the remaining panellists to get into a fit of giggles.

