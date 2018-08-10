A brand new Irish trad and craft beer festival is coming to London
A brand new Irish trad and craft beer festival is coming to London

Brought to you by Howl at the Moon.

HOWL AT THE MOON is delighted to be announcing their first annual Irish trad and craft beer celebration taking place on Saturday the 18th and Sunday 19th August!

This unique event will be a showcase of Irish trad music meets awesome craft beer in the beautiful Hoxton gardens, right opposite the pub.

We are bringing together some of London’s finest musicians, including the wonderfully talented Eimear McGowan, Conor Scott, Eoin O Neill and many, many more!!

Some of the beers we are showcasing include:

CELLAR BOYS, BUXTON, VERDANT, MAGIC ROCK & THE KERNAL.

What to expect?

Banging Irish music

  • Awesome Craft Beer
  • Delicious local food stalls
  • Beautiful setting

Get down to their beautiful pub in Hoxton, enjoy great music, great beer and awesome, quality Irish music.

Doors open from 12pm-10pm both days. Head down and get involved in what is going to be an epic weekend!

The £5 entry will get you your first drink free and a keep cup.

