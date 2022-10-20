This Baileys Pumpkin Spice, Irish whiskey and gingerbread milkshake is the perfect tipple for a boozy Halloween

HALLOWEEN is on the horizon, and while everyone is focused on costumes and draping their porches in spiders' webs and witches' cauldrons and all that malarkey, we're more focused on how to get drunk, naturally.

If you haven't tried it, Baileys Pumpkin Spice is, well, a spicy alternative to the Irish cream you're used to.

It's the traditional Baileys taste, with a melody of seasonal flavours infused in there including vanilla, coffee, cinnamon and maple.

But we thought we'd go one further and look for a proper boozy, creamy Halloweeny drink. We've chucked in some Irish whiskey (of course), some gingerbread (because holidays) and some whipped cream and ice cream (because milkshakes).

If you like the sound of that, here's everything you'll need to know to make yourself a fridge-full, courtesy of our friends at The Daily Meal:

What you will need:

50ml Baileys Pumpkin Spice

25ml Irish whiskey

1 teaspoon dried ground ginger

3 scoops coffee ice cream

Whipped cream, maple syrup, and gingerbread for garnish

How to make it:

In a blender, combine Baileys Pumpkin Spice, Irish whiskey, coffee ice cream, and dried ground sugar.

Pour contents into a Mason jar/large jug.

Garnish with whipped cream, a drizzle of maple syrup, and gingerbread fall leaves.

Easy-Peasy-Halloweeny!