This Baileys Bread & Butter Pudding is warm, cozy and comes with a kick
Food & Drink

This Baileys Bread & Butter Pudding is warm, cozy and comes with a kick

FEW foodstuffs pretty much go with anything.

And when I say anything, I mean *anything*.

Add butter to whatever you like and it gets tastier. Tell me I'm wrong. You might not like yourself afterwards, but tell me I'm wrong. You can't.

And I dare you to eat a Tayto sandwich or a dried mango panini and tell me bread doesn't do the same.

Anyway, this is why bread & butter pudding works so well, it combines the two most easygoing foodstuffs and turns them into a bowl of absolute creamy magnificence.

You take the absolutely goddess of simple delicacies that is warm, buttery toast - add some sugar and a couple of raisins and turn it into a dessert. What could be better?

Oh, I know. Baileys.

Irish cream is the perfect compliment for bread & butter pud - particularly if you like a little kick with your dessert.

If you fancy one yourself, here's how to make it, courtesy of Yummly:

Credit: Yummly

What you will need:

  • 400 g Brioche Loaf
  • Unsalted Butter
  • 75 g Raisins
  • 75 g Chocolate Chips
  • 4 medium Eggs
  • 200 ml Double Cream
  • 200 ml Whole Milk
  • 200 ml Baileys
  • 50 g Caster Sugar
  • 50 g Light Brown Sugar

Credit: Yummly

How to make it:

  • Slice the bread into 2cm thick slices, and then also in half to get them to be shorter
  • Spread a small amount of unsalted butter onto each piece of bread, and then put the bread into your dish
  • Sprinkle on your raisins and chocolate chips
  • In a jug, whisk together your eggs, cream, milk, baileys and sugar
  • Pour over the bread evenly
  • Sit the pudding in your fridge whilst your oven heats up - for 20-30 minutes
  • Preheat your oven to 180C/160C Fan.
  • Sprinkle over the brown sugar, and bake in the oven forr 35-40 minutes, or until baked. You want it to be nice and golden on top, and perfectly stodgy.

See More: Baileys, Baileys Bread And Butter Pudding, Bread And Butter Pudding, Irish Dessert, Irish Pudding, Irish Recipe, Recipe

Related

This Caramel Baileys Pound Cake will make a fine Christmas dinner table addition
Food & Drink 3 weeks ago

This Caramel Baileys Pound Cake will make a fine Christmas dinner table addition

By: Irish Post

The best Baileys flavours ranked from best to worst
Food & Drink 3 weeks ago

The best Baileys flavours ranked from best to worst

By: Irish Post

This Baileys Tiramisu Cheesecake recipe looks simply irresistible
Food & Drink 1 month ago

This Baileys Tiramisu Cheesecake recipe looks simply irresistible

By: Irish Post

Latest

250 organ donations took place in Ireland in 2022
News 1 hour ago

250 organ donations took place in Ireland in 2022

By: Connell McHugh

Second Covid-19 booster vaccine offered to all 18-49 year olds in Ireland from today
News 3 hours ago

Second Covid-19 booster vaccine offered to all 18-49 year olds in Ireland from today

By: Connell McHugh

Ireland tops EU countries for daily consumption of fruit and vegetables
News 6 hours ago

Ireland tops EU countries for daily consumption of fruit and vegetables

By: Connell McHugh

Two arrested on suspicion of murder in relation to fatal stabbing of footballer and PE coach
News 23 hours ago

Two arrested on suspicion of murder in relation to fatal stabbing of footballer and PE coach

By: Gerard Donaghy

Victim threatened with knife during Belfast hijacking
News 1 day ago

Victim threatened with knife during Belfast hijacking

By: Gerard Donaghy