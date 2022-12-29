This Baileys Bread & Butter Pudding is warm, cozy and comes with a kick

FEW foodstuffs pretty much go with anything.

And when I say anything, I mean *anything*.

Add butter to whatever you like and it gets tastier. Tell me I'm wrong. You might not like yourself afterwards, but tell me I'm wrong. You can't.

And I dare you to eat a Tayto sandwich or a dried mango panini and tell me bread doesn't do the same.

Anyway, this is why bread & butter pudding works so well, it combines the two most easygoing foodstuffs and turns them into a bowl of absolute creamy magnificence.

You take the absolutely goddess of simple delicacies that is warm, buttery toast - add some sugar and a couple of raisins and turn it into a dessert. What could be better?

Oh, I know. Baileys.

Irish cream is the perfect compliment for bread & butter pud - particularly if you like a little kick with your dessert.

If you fancy one yourself, here's how to make it, courtesy of Yummly:

What you will need:

400 g Brioche Loaf

Unsalted Butter

75 g Raisins

75 g Chocolate Chips

4 medium Eggs

200 ml Double Cream

200 ml Whole Milk

200 ml Baileys

50 g Caster Sugar

50 g Light Brown Sugar

How to make it: