This Baileys Bread & Butter Pudding is warm, cozy and comes with a kick

FEW foodstuffs pretty much go with anything.
And when I say anything, I mean *anything*.
Add butter to whatever you like and it gets tastier. Tell me I'm wrong. You might not like yourself afterwards, but tell me I'm wrong. You can't.
And I dare you to eat a Tayto sandwich or a dried mango panini and tell me bread doesn't do the same.
Anyway, this is why bread & butter pudding works so well, it combines the two most easygoing foodstuffs and turns them into a bowl of absolute creamy magnificence.
You take the absolutely goddess of simple delicacies that is warm, buttery toast - add some sugar and a couple of raisins and turn it into a dessert. What could be better?
Oh, I know. Baileys.
Irish cream is the perfect compliment for bread & butter pud - particularly if you like a little kick with your dessert.
If you fancy one yourself, here's how to make it, courtesy of Yummly:
What you will need:
- 400 g Brioche Loaf
- Unsalted Butter
- 75 g Raisins
- 75 g Chocolate Chips
- 4 medium Eggs
- 200 ml Double Cream
- 200 ml Whole Milk
- 200 ml Baileys
- 50 g Caster Sugar
- 50 g Light Brown Sugar
How to make it:
- Slice the bread into 2cm thick slices, and then also in half to get them to be shorter
- Spread a small amount of unsalted butter onto each piece of bread, and then put the bread into your dish
- Sprinkle on your raisins and chocolate chips
- In a jug, whisk together your eggs, cream, milk, baileys and sugar
- Pour over the bread evenly
- Sit the pudding in your fridge whilst your oven heats up - for 20-30 minutes
- Preheat your oven to 180C/160C Fan.
- Sprinkle over the brown sugar, and bake in the oven forr 35-40 minutes, or until baked. You want it to be nice and golden on top, and perfectly stodgy.