This Irish Whiskey, Eggnog and Kalhua Cocktail will make for a delightful Christmas tipple
Food & Drink

This Irish Whiskey, Eggnog and Kalhua Cocktail will make for a delightful Christmas tipple

Pic: Creative Culinary

EGGNOG isn't as big in Ireland as it is in the States, it must be said.

But boozy drinks are very welcome here, particularly when it comes to those with a little whiskey in them.

And because Christmas is on its way, we here at the Irish Post thought we'd scout around for a drink to get us in the mood.

Smooth coffee liquor blended with Irish whiskey is always a winner! Ever heard of Baileys Irish Cream? It's basically the same thing, except without the whipped cream.

But the creaminess comes form the luscious vanilla-y (is that even a word?) eggnog, which is - I think anyone who's ever tried it will agree - unfairly limited to the month of December!

Say hello to your new Christmas go-to.

Here's everything you need to know, courtesy of Creative Culinary:

Pic: Creative Culinary

What you will need:

  • 1 oz (25ml) Coffee Liqueur
  • 1 oz (25ml) Jameson Irish Whiskey
  • 4 oz eggnog
  • Nutmeg, grated

Pic: Creative Culinary

How to make it:

  • Fill cocktail glasses with crushed ice.
  • Put the Kahlua, whiskey and eggnog into a pitcher and mix thoroughly.
  • Pour over ice and top with freshly grated nutmeg.

