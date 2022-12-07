This Caramel Baileys Pound Cake will make a fine Christmas dinner table addition

CARAMEL is a winning foodstuff isn't it?

I mean, who doesn't love a slice, or a sip, or a bite or a spoonful?

Effectively just cosy sugar, you can chuck it onto or into almost anything, and make it better; milkshakes; corn; broccoli - you name it!

And this delightful pound cake is no different. The partnership of caramel icing and creamy Baileys is a match made in heaven.

The end result is a cake that's soft, moist and - sorry to be a little cliche - but it really is 'melt in your mouth' stuff, and will undoubtedly go down a treat with the family at Christmas.

If it's got your name on it, here's how to make yourself, courtesy of Live Love and Sugar:

What you will need:

For the cake

1 1/2 cup s (336g) unsalted butter, room temperature

s (336g) unsalted butter, room temperature 2 cup s (450g) light brown sugar, packed

s (450g) light brown sugar, packed 1 cup (207g) sugar

(207g) sugar 5 large eggs

large eggs 3 cup s (390g) all purpose flour

s (390g) all purpose flour 1 tsp salt

salt 1 cup (240ml) Baileys Irish Cream

(240ml) Baileys Irish Cream 2 tsp vanilla extract

For the caramel icing

2 tbsp (28g) salted butter

(28g) salted butter 1/3 cup (75g) light brown sugar, packed

(75g) light brown sugar, packed 1/2 cup (120ml) heavy whipping cream

(120ml) heavy whipping cream 1/2 tsp vanilla extract

vanilla extract 2 tsp corn syrup

corn syrup 3/4 cup (86g) powdered sugar

How to make it: