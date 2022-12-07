This Caramel Baileys Pound Cake will make a fine Christmas dinner table addition

CARAMEL is a winning foodstuff isn't it?
I mean, who doesn't love a slice, or a sip, or a bite or a spoonful?
Effectively just cosy sugar, you can chuck it onto or into almost anything, and make it better; milkshakes; corn; broccoli - you name it!
And this delightful pound cake is no different. The partnership of caramel icing and creamy Baileys is a match made in heaven.
The end result is a cake that's soft, moist and - sorry to be a little cliche - but it really is 'melt in your mouth' stuff, and will undoubtedly go down a treat with the family at Christmas.
If it's got your name on it, here's how to make yourself, courtesy of Live Love and Sugar:
What you will need:
For the cake
- 1 1/2 cups (336g) unsalted butter, room temperature
- 2 cups (450g) light brown sugar, packed
- 1 cup (207g) sugar
- 5 large eggs
- 3 cups (390g) all purpose flour
- 1 tsp salt
- 1 cup (240ml) Baileys Irish Cream
- 2 tsp vanilla extract
For the caramel icing
- 2 tbsp (28g) salted butter
- 1/3 cup (75g) light brown sugar, packed
- 1/2 cup (120ml) heavy whipping cream
- 1/2 tsp vanilla extract
- 2 tsp corn syrup
- 3/4 cup (86g) powdered sugar
How to make it:
- Preheat oven to 325°F (163°C) and prepare a 10-14 cup bundt pan with non-stick baking spray.
- In a large mixer bowl, cream butter and both sugars together on medium speed until light and fluffy, for about 5 minutes.
- Add eggs one at a time, mixing until well incorporated after each. Scrape down the sides of the bowl as needed to make sure things are well combined.
- With the mixer on low, carefully add the flour and salt and mix until just combined.
- Add the Baileys and vanilla extract and mix until combined.
- Spread the batter evenly into bundt pan and bake for 78-82 minutes or until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out moist but mostly clean.
- Allow the cake to cool for about 10 minutes, then invert cake onto cooling rack to cool to room temperature. Brush the top of the cake with Baileys, if desired.
- To make the icing, combine all ingredients except for the powdered sugar in a small sauce pan.
- Heat on low until sugar is melted, then turn heat to medium to bring to a boil.
- Boil for 3 minutes, stirring occasionally, then remove from heat and immediately pour into a heat-proof glass bowl.
- Whisk in the powdered sugar and allow to cool slightly and thicken. If you find your icing to be a little thick, just add a touch more water to thin it back out.
- Drizzle the icing over the cake while the icing is still a little warm. It will be too firm to pour and get a nice drizzle if it cools completely.