This Caramel Baileys Pound Cake will make a fine Christmas dinner table addition
Food & Drink

This Caramel Baileys Pound Cake will make a fine Christmas dinner table addition

CARAMEL is a winning foodstuff isn't it?

I mean, who doesn't love a slice, or a sip, or a bite or a spoonful?

Effectively just cosy sugar, you can chuck it onto or into almost anything, and make it better; milkshakes; corn; broccoli - you name it!

And this delightful pound cake is no different. The partnership of caramel icing and creamy Baileys is a match made in heaven.

The end result is a cake that's soft, moist and - sorry to be a little cliche - but it really is 'melt in your mouth' stuff, and will undoubtedly go down a treat with the family at Christmas.

If it's got your name on it, here's how to make yourself, courtesy of Live Love and Sugar:

What you will need:

For the cake

  • 1 1/2 cups (336g) unsalted butter, room temperature
  • 2 cups (450g) light brown sugar, packed
  • 1 cup (207g) sugar
  • 5 large eggs
  • 3 cups (390g) all purpose flour
  • 1 tsp salt
  • 1 cup (240ml) Baileys Irish Cream
  • 2 tsp vanilla extract

For the caramel icing

  • 2 tbsp (28g) salted butter
  • 1/3 cup (75g) light brown sugar, packed
  • 1/2 cup (120ml) heavy whipping cream
  • 1/2 tsp vanilla extract
  • 2 tsp corn syrup
  • 3/4 cup (86g) powdered sugar

How to make it:

  • Preheat oven to 325°F (163°C) and prepare a 10-14 cup bundt pan with non-stick baking spray.
  • In a large mixer bowl, cream butter and both sugars together on medium speed until light and fluffy, for about 5 minutes.
  • Add eggs one at a time, mixing until well incorporated after each. Scrape down the sides of the bowl as needed to make sure things are well combined.
  • With the mixer on low, carefully add the flour and salt and mix until just combined.
  • Add the Baileys and vanilla extract and mix until combined.
  • Spread the batter evenly into bundt pan and bake for 78-82 minutes or until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out moist but mostly clean.
  • Allow the cake to cool for about 10 minutes, then invert cake onto cooling rack to cool to room temperature. Brush the top of the cake with Baileys, if desired.
  • To make the icing, combine all ingredients except for the powdered sugar in a small sauce pan.
  • Heat on low until sugar is melted, then turn heat to medium to bring to a boil.
  • Boil for 3 minutes, stirring occasionally, then remove from heat and immediately pour into a heat-proof glass bowl.
  • Whisk in the powdered sugar and allow to cool slightly and thicken. If you find your icing to be a little thick, just add a touch more water to thin it back out.
  • Drizzle the icing over the cake while the icing is still a little warm. It will be too firm to pour and get a nice drizzle if it cools completely.

See More: Baileys, Caramel Baileys Pound Cake, Christmas, Irish Cake, Irish Recipe

Related

The best Baileys flavours ranked from best to worst
Food & Drink 2 days ago

The best Baileys flavours ranked from best to worst

By: Irish Post

This Baileys Tiramisu Cheesecake recipe looks simply irresistible
Food & Drink 1 month ago

This Baileys Tiramisu Cheesecake recipe looks simply irresistible

By: Irish Post

These Baileys Chocolate Chip cookies are soft, chocolatey and unmistakeably Irish
News 1 month ago

These Baileys Chocolate Chip cookies are soft, chocolatey and unmistakeably Irish

By: Irish Post

Latest

Low temperature and ice warning issued for Ireland
News 1 day ago

Low temperature and ice warning issued for Ireland

By: Connell McHugh

This Irish Whiskey, Eggnog and Kalhua Cocktail will make for a delightful Christmas tipple
Food & Drink 1 day ago

This Irish Whiskey, Eggnog and Kalhua Cocktail will make for a delightful Christmas tipple

By: Irish Post

Five-year-old dies with Strep-A infection in Belfast
News 1 day ago

Five-year-old dies with Strep-A infection in Belfast

By: Irish Post

Kirstie Alley, Cheers star, dies aged 71
Entertainment 1 day ago

Kirstie Alley, Cheers star, dies aged 71

By: Irish Post

A guide to Christmas gifts from every county in Ireland
Life & Style 2 days ago

A guide to Christmas gifts from every county in Ireland

By: Connell McHugh