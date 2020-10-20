The rise and fall in popularity of the monkey puzzle tree
Home & Garden

The rise and fall in popularity of the monkey puzzle tree

Photo showing the spiky branches at the apex crown of a young monkey puzzle, also known as a Chilean pine.

SINCE the mid-nineteenth century, passion for the monkey puzzle tree with its mellifluous botanical name Araucaria araucana has grown and declined as horticultural fashions dictated.

At one time, they were found only in the gardens of fashionable homes across the land but today, they’re once again considered rather vulgar and unattractive.

Botanists worldwide continue to study these coniferous plants and find their habit of developing branches with scaly whorls arranged like the spokes of a wheel, fascinating.

And instead of growing one whorl a year (like pines, spruce, and the like) it averages just two-thirds of a single whorl in a year. From this it follows that if you count 66 rings on the trunk of a felled monkey puzzle, it may represent 100 years of growth.

Advertisement

In its home high in the volcanic mountains of the South American Andes, the monkey puzzle tree soars to a height of 150 feet.

There, it has lived for more than 1,300 years but their numbers are now dwindling at such a rate that the Chilean government has designated them as national monuments.

Certainly, the monkey puzzle tree looks primeval. It's bark near ground level resembles an elephant’s foot.

As the tree ages it sheds its lower branches leaving a dense crown like an unassailable eyrie.

In youth, (around the age of 30 to 40 years) they begin to look a bit untidy, however in maturity they begin to resemble ‘respectable senior gentlemen’ and regain their appeal.

As stated, they only produce top cover when over fifty years old and cones may take as long again to develop.

The female cone takes three years to ripen, by which time it is the size of a human head containing over 200 seeds.

Advertisement

When it bursts, it makes a huge explosive noise. No wonder these were once looked upon as ‘eccentric trees’ which attracted eccentric owners.

A monkey puzzle tree, native to South America, is viewed outside the Smithsonian Institution in Washington D.C.

For the Pehuenche Indians of southern Chile the monkey puzzle tree is a sacred way of life. The seeds form a staple of their diet and that of their livestock.

But, as their territory dwindles, they harvest the seeds and graze more intensely, damaging the tree's ability to regenerate.

The tree is prized by the timber industry for it near knot-free high-quality wood.

Superstitions about the monkey puzzle tree can be found in many parts of the world.

Advertisement

One widely believed bit of folklore is that the devil himself sits in this tree, and people must be quiet when walking past or else they will attract his attention, getting bad luck for three years in the process.

The Chilean government has now banned logging (some however continues) and there’s a threat in the form of pressure from small landowners to rescind the ban.

The tree is restricted to about fifteen main populations in Chile and Argentina and young plants are now being raised for use in new woodlands and small avenues.

See More: Charlie Wilkins, Monkey-puzzle Tree

Related

The enduring allure of a hidden garden
Home & Garden 1 week ago

The enduring allure of a hidden garden

By: Charlie Wilkins

Shrubs, bulbs and corms - your floral life enhancers
Home & Garden 2 weeks ago

Shrubs, bulbs and corms - your floral life enhancers

By: Charlie Wilkins

The many benefits of keeping a dash of blue in your garden
Home & Garden 3 weeks ago

The many benefits of keeping a dash of blue in your garden

By: Charlie Wilkins

Latest

Turbulence at the top as Cork man takes the controls at British Airways
Business 26 minutes ago

Turbulence at the top as Cork man takes the controls at British Airways

By: Mal Rogers

The troubled history behind Ireland's national anthem, Amhrán na bhFiann- A Soldier's Song
Life & Style 3 hours ago

The troubled history behind Ireland's national anthem, Amhrán na bhFiann- A Soldier's Song

By: Rachael O'Connor

Both Trump and Biden will have 'mute buttons' on their mic during Presidential debate to stop interruptions
News 3 hours ago

Both Trump and Biden will have 'mute buttons' on their mic during Presidential debate to stop interruptions

By: Harry Brent

Family fighting for Gaelic grave inscription face substantial court costs - if they win or lose
News 4 hours ago

Family fighting for Gaelic grave inscription face substantial court costs - if they win or lose

By: Fiona Audley

Level 5 restrictions will see 60,000 Irish retail workers lose their jobs - warns industry group
News 5 hours ago

Level 5 restrictions will see 60,000 Irish retail workers lose their jobs - warns industry group

By: Harry Brent