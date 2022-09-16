15 photographs that prove Ireland is one of the most beautiful places to visit in Autumn

WHEN people think of Ireland they think of green. And rightly so, we're famous for our gorgeous sweeping hills and luscious-looking countryside.

But of course, green isn't all we have to show off. We've plenty of beautiful shades of orange, yellow and brown to exhibit too, you just have to get your timing right.

With the Autumn equinox firmly in the rear-view mirror, and as the leaves begin to fall and turn to gold, we thought it'd be grand to showcase some of Ireland's most picturesque spots and landscapes, with barely a flash of green in sight.

So grab your scarf, your gloves and come and join us.