15 photographs that prove Ireland is one of the most beautiful places to visit in Autumn

WHEN people think of Ireland they think of green. And rightly so, we're famous for our gorgeous sweeping hills and luscious-looking countryside.
But of course, green isn't all we have to show off. We've plenty of beautiful shades of orange, yellow and brown to exhibit too, you just have to get your timing right.
With the Autumn equinox firmly in the rear-view mirror, and as the leaves begin to fall and turn to gold, we thought it'd be grand to showcase some of Ireland's most picturesque spots and landscapes, with barely a flash of green in sight.
So grab your scarf, your gloves and come and join us.
A lovely cascade on a hidden stream with sunbeams shining through the golden branches of Tollymore Forest Park in Newcastle, Northern Ireland.
A gorgeous view of Pines Island in autumn at sunset, Derryclare Lough, Connemara, Co. Galway, with Twelve Bens mountain range in background.
A fantastic view of just one of many waterfalls in Glenariff Forest Park, Co. Antrim, Northern Ireland.
Dublin's war memorial gardens on a beautiful Autumn day.
A frosty Autumnal morning
The beautiful round tower of Monasterboice and the surrounding cemetery, Co. Louth.
A woman watches the Ess-na Crub Waterfall on a rainy day in the Glenariff forest park, Co. Antrim, Northern Ireland.
The delightful Boyne trails, Boyne Valley, Co. Meath, Ireland.
The ancient round tower of Glendalough in Co. Wicklow, emerges from the autumn forest. Dating from the 10th century. The tower is 31 metres high. It was used as a bell tower to call pilgrims from afar and to hide in when the area was under attack.
Full rainbow crosses road and mountain after late afternoon rain, Connemara, Co. Galway.
A woman enjoys a book under a tree in this peaceful Autumn setting in Co. Donegal.
Not all views need to be natural! Night view of the O'Connell Bridge and the north banks of the river Liffey in Dublin City Centre. It was built between 1791 and 1794.
Autumnal vines wrap themselves around this house in Limerick
Riverside boathouse on a crisp, misty Autumnal morning in Co. Leitrim.
