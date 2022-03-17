Buy your perfect plot of land in Ireland from anywhere in the world
ONLINE farmland auctions are a relatively new resource in the agriculture sector.

Bidders can now make a bid from the comfort of their own home, workplace - or tractor even - without having to lose valuable time and costs traveling to an auction venue.

Similarly, a tidy property is now being brought to the online auction medium by Mansfield Auctioneers, Rathdowney, Co. Laois in Ireland.

This 16.7acre plot of land in Co. Laois goes up for auction online next week

A 16.7acre of flexible land Folio LS34860F: Title: Freehold - is going on the market by online auction on Tuesday, March 22 at 4pm, click here for full details click here.

Besides attracting local interests, enticing attention plus commercial investors from further afield and internationally are now major features of online auction sales.

This particular agricultural property has been attracting regular rental for many years.

For ex-pats wishing to return to Ireland this may be a long-term commercial investment.

Described also as "good multipurpose land", including grazing, tillage, dairy, beef​ and horses as well as organic/sustainable farming, this property is tranquil, secluded and has beautiful views.

The land is located 1.5km from Aghaboe Abbey, the site of a monastic settlement established by St. Canice in the 6th century in county Laois.

The abbey grew into a major centre of learning, commerce, and agriculture.

The astronomer St. Virgilius, also known as St. Feargal, was its abbot in the 700s before he left Ireland, going on to become Bishop of Salzburg.

Located off a cul-de-sac, this holding was originally part of the Baggott Estate divided by the Land Commission and divided between local farmers.

This acreage is an ideal blank canvas for a project of the purchasers choosing.

To register your interest in this property or to link to the online auction itself click here.

