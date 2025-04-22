Gym owner runs across Ireland for charity which helps families repatriate loved ones

A GYM owner from Northern Ireland has run across Ireland to raise funds for a charity which helps bereaved families bring their loved ones’ bodies home.

Michael Tolan, who owns MTS Training gym in Randalstown, Co. Antrim, recently ran 1336km across Ireland in aid of The Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust

The challenge saw him run from the northernmost point of Ireland to the southernmost, before cycling back, in aid of the charity.

“This is by far the biggest challenge I’ve ever taken on – both physically and mentally, but raising money for The Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust, a charity that helps people in their darkest hours, gave me the strength to see it through,” Mr Tolan said.

“All donations, big or small, are hugely appreciated,” he added.

"I’m also incredibly grateful to the local businesses who have generously sponsored each day of the challenge – their support means the world and has helped make this journey possible,” he said.

The Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust was established by Colin Bell 12 years ago following the tragic loss of his son in a suspected hit and run in New York in 2013.

The charity provides support for bereaved families across Ireland, helping with the financial and logistical costs of repatriating loved ones who have died suddenly or unexpectedly overseas.

"What an amazing young man is Michael Tolan,” Mr Bell said of the fundraising challenge.

“Such stamina and determination through all weathers.

“We really can't thank him enough in taking on this incredible challenge. It was a privilege to meet Michael and some of his team in Ennis on his running and cycling journey.

"Well done and many thanks."