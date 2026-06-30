Grandmother fulfils lifelong dream to graduate with children’s nursing degree

A BELFAST based grandmother has fulfilled a lifelong dream by graduating with a degree in Children’s Nursing.

Donna Marie Henry completed her course at Queen’s University at the age of 49, fulfilling plans that she put on hold while she raised her four children.

The busy mum, who is also a now a grandmother, left school early with few qualifications, and worked as a waitress to support her young family.

She only returned to education in her 40s, determined to pursue the career in nursing which she had always dreamed of.

After completing GCSEs, an access course and a HNC in healthcare practice, she secured a place on the Children’s Nursing course at Queen’s.

"Graduating today feels surreal,” she said as she formally received her degree qualification this week.

“There were times when I wondered if I was too old to go back to education or whether I could manage the challenges that came with studying while raising a family," she explained.

“But I kept reminding myself why I started. Nursing had always been my dream, and I didn't want to spend the rest of my life wondering ‘what if?”

She added: “This journey has taught me that challenges don't have to stop you from achieving your goals.

“Often, they're the very things that help you grow stronger and discover what you're capable of. Every obstacle I faced gave me more confidence that I was on the right path.”

Ms Henry has already started her nursing career, having secured a job on the neurology ward in the Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children.

“I would encourage anyone who is thinking about taking a new direction in life not to let age, fear or self-doubt hold them back,” she said.

“It's never too late to learn something new or follow a dream.

“The first step is often the hardest, but it can lead to opportunities and achievements you never imagined possible.”

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