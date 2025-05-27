Stained glass window unveiled in Belfast celebrates LGBTQ+ community

A NEW stained glass window has been unveiled in Belfast to celebrate the contribution of the LGBTQ+ community to the city.

Located at City Hall, the window shows “pivotal moments in the community’s development and was designed in partnership with representatives from the sector” a spokesperson for Belfast City Council confirmed.

“There was cross-party support for the commission of the new window which is on the ground floor of City Hall,” they explained.

“It is the latest window to be transformed as part of ongoing work over the last 15 years to develop the building as a shared space for everyone.”

The design includes quotes from contemporary community figures and depicts key milestones in LGBTQ+ led campaigns.

Bright colours represent the Pride flag and the window is framed with green carnations, which are a flower associated with the Irish literary icon Oscar Wilde.

Lord Mayor of Belfast, Councillor Micky Murray officially unveiled the new artwork this week, alongside Cara McCann, Director of HERe NI.

“The unveiling of this window in Belfast’s most iconic building is a significant moment for our LGBTQ+ community,” Councillor Murray said.

“It is a statement that our city is welcoming and inclusive, and both recognises, and celebrates, the contribution and importance of our LGBTQ+ citizens,” he added.

“This artwork is also the latest step in ensuring City Hall is a shared space for everyone and it will be seen by hundreds of tourists and visitors who visit the building every week.

“The window itself is stunning - a fantastic addition to the space and a worthy response to all the ideas and suggestions put forward by the community," he added.

"I also hope it will be an inspiration for everyone continuing to fight inequality.”

Ms McCann said such recognition was “vital” for the LGBTQ+ community.

“Community and visibility matter,” she explained.

“When people see themselves reflected in public spaces – in windows, books, classrooms and councils – they feel valued, they feel seen,” she added.

“The window reflects our community strength – how we come together, in our streets and our shared spaces, to lift one another up, to speak out against injustice and to create visibility, where once there was silence.

“For LGBTQIA+ people, that recognition is not just nice to have – it is life-affirming.

“For young LGBTQIA+ people walking through the City Hall’s grounds, wondering if they belong – this window says: you do.”