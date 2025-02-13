Belfast hotel’s new Irish whiskey cocktail will set you back £1,000

A LUXURY hotel in Belfast is selling a £1,000 cocktail which it describes as a “masterpiece of Irish whiskey”.

Launched this week, the new menu at the city’s Merchant Hotel features a collection of exclusive cocktails crafted with three icons of the whiskey world - Midleton, Macallan, and Michter’s.

Built around the three rare whiskeys, of which there are only a handful of bottles of each left worldwide, the hotel claims their trio of high-end cocktails “offer a once-in-a-lifetime experience for cocktail and whiskey connoisseurs”.

Starting from £785 and going right up to £1,000, their new Rare & Refined Collection will be the most expensive cocktails ever served at The Merchant Hotel.

Each of them exceeds the price of the hotel's famous £750 Mai Tai, which gained The Merchant a place in the Guinness Book of Records for the world’s most expensive cocktail back in 2007.

Their Michter’s 20 cocktail costs £785 and is described as “an ultra-premium American bourbon, aged for two decades, offering a luxuriously smooth profile with caramelized oak, dark cherry, and hints of vanilla and tobacco”.

“It will be poured with Gammel Dansk Bitter Dram and Transatlantic Bitters,” they add.

The Macallan 25 cocktail costs £850 and is billed as “a legendary Scotch, aged to perfection in sherry-seasoned oak and known for its deep richness, velvety texture, layers of dried fruit, chocolate, and warming spice”.

“It will be curated with Orange Cream, Riemerschmid Bitters and Elixir Liqueur,” they state.

But the Midleton Forêt de Tronçais is their most expensive cocktail of all time, with a hefty price tag of £1000.

“A masterpiece of Irish whiskey, aged in rare French Tronçais oak casks and delivering elegant notes of honey, toasted almonds and delicate spice, tt will be served with Antica Formula and Dubonnet,” the hotel confirms.

The Collection is part of a new Cocktail Menu, created by The Merchant Bar’s general manager, Aaron Dugan and Cocktail Bar manager, Emily Doherty.

It features a further 21 cocktails, priced from a far more affordable £14.95, with each drink named after its flavour profile.

“We are proud to bring our unique collaboration with three icons of whiskey to life with The Rare & Refined Collection,” Mr Dugan said this week.

“These exceptional drinks have been crafted to create once-in-a-lifetime experiences to be savoured.

“The lucky few that get to try these drinks, will get to relish something truly special.”

He added: “And, for those that find the price tag too rich, we have also created an exceptional collection of 21 cocktails, inspired by timeless classics, but with a unique Merchant twist.

"Named according to their flavour profile, the menu has been designed to help customers match their preferred flavour profiles to their choices. There truly is something to suit every taste.”