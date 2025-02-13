Belfast hotel’s new Irish whiskey cocktail will set you back £1,000
Business

Belfast hotel’s new Irish whiskey cocktail will set you back £1,000

A LUXURY hotel in Belfast is selling a £1,000 cocktail which it describes as a “masterpiece of Irish whiskey”.

Launched this week, the new menu at the city’s Merchant Hotel features a collection of exclusive cocktails crafted with three icons of the whiskey world - Midleton, Macallan, and Michter’s.

The exclusive cocktails are crafted with three icons of the whiskey world, Midleton, Macallan, and Michter’s

Built around the three rare whiskeys, of which there are only a handful of bottles of each left worldwide, the hotel claims their trio of high-end cocktails “offer a once-in-a-lifetime experience for cocktail and whiskey connoisseurs”.

Starting from £785 and going right up to £1,000, their new Rare & Refined Collection will be the most expensive cocktails ever served at The Merchant Hotel.

Each of them exceeds the price of the hotel's famous £750 Mai Tai, which gained The Merchant a place in the Guinness Book of Records for the world’s most expensive cocktail back in 2007.

The Michter’s 20 cocktail will set you back £785

Their Michter’s 20 cocktail costs £785 and is described as “an ultra-premium American bourbon, aged for two decades, offering a luxuriously smooth profile with caramelized oak, dark cherry, and hints of vanilla and tobacco”.

“It will be poured with Gammel Dansk Bitter Dram and Transatlantic Bitters,” they add.

The Macallan 25 cocktail costs £850 and is billed as “a legendary Scotch, aged to perfection in sherry-seasoned oak and known for its deep richness, velvety texture, layers of dried fruit, chocolate, and warming spice”.

The Macallan 25 cocktail costs £850

“It will be curated with Orange Cream, Riemerschmid Bitters and Elixir Liqueur,” they state.

But the Midleton Forêt de Tronçais is their most expensive cocktail of all time, with a hefty price tag of £1000.

“A masterpiece of Irish whiskey, aged in rare French Tronçais oak casks and delivering elegant notes of honey, toasted almonds and delicate spice, tt will be served with Antica Formula and Dubonnet,” the hotel confirms.

The Midleton Forêt de Tronçais cocktail comes with a hefty price tag of £1000

The Collection is part of a new Cocktail Menu, created by The Merchant Bar’s general manager, Aaron Dugan and Cocktail Bar manager, Emily Doherty.

It features a further 21 cocktails, priced from a far more affordable £14.95, with each drink named after its flavour profile.

The Merchant Cocktail Bar manager Emily Doherty and Merchant Bar general manager Aaron Dugan

“We are proud to bring our unique collaboration with three icons of whiskey to life with The Rare & Refined Collection,” Mr Dugan said this week.

“These exceptional drinks have been crafted to create once-in-a-lifetime experiences to be savoured.

“The lucky few that get to try these drinks, will get to relish something truly special.”

The far more affordable Walnut cocktail features in the standard section of the Merchant Bar's new cocktail menu

He added: “And, for those that find the price tag too rich, we have also created an exceptional collection of 21 cocktails, inspired by timeless classics, but with a unique Merchant twist.

"Named according to their flavour profile, the menu has been designed to help customers match their preferred flavour profiles to their choices. There truly is something to suit every taste.”

See More: Belfast, Cocktail, The Merchant Hotel

Related

Staycity Group announces first aparthotel opening in Northern Ireland
Business 2 days ago

Staycity Group announces first aparthotel opening in Northern Ireland

By: Fiona Audley

Passengers snap up more than 14,000 €1 tickets for new Dublin-Belfast coach route in just a few hours
Business 1 year ago

Passengers snap up more than 14,000 €1 tickets for new Dublin-Belfast coach route in just a few hours

By: Gerard Donaghy

Warm welcome back as former US President Bill Clinton returns to historic Belfast hotel
Business 1 year ago

Warm welcome back as former US President Bill Clinton returns to historic Belfast hotel

By: Fiona Audley

Latest

Man found guilty of raping child is jailed for 18 years
News 17 hours ago

Man found guilty of raping child is jailed for 18 years

By: Gerard Donaghy

Appeal after cyclist left in critical condition following Co. Armagh collision
News 18 hours ago

Appeal after cyclist left in critical condition following Co. Armagh collision

By: Gerard Donaghy

Irish Formula 1 legend Eddie Jordan leads consortium that has bought London Irish rugby club
News 18 hours ago

Irish Formula 1 legend Eddie Jordan leads consortium that has bought London Irish rugby club

By: Gerard Donaghy

Taoiseach and Tánaiste among nine ministers heading to the US for St Patrick's Day
News 19 hours ago

Taoiseach and Tánaiste among nine ministers heading to the US for St Patrick's Day

By: Gerard Donaghy

Concern for man missing from Co. Wicklow for two weeks
News 20 hours ago

Concern for man missing from Co. Wicklow for two weeks

By: Gerard Donaghy

Man reveals he was scammed out of £200,000 as PSNI warns of romance fraud ahead of Valentine's Day
News 21 hours ago

Man reveals he was scammed out of £200,000 as PSNI warns of romance fraud ahead of Valentine's Day

By: Gerard Donaghy